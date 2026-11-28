MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Nov 28 (IANS) The opposition Liberal-National coalition has won the state election in Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, ending 12 years of Labor rule, local media reported on Saturday.

Victorian Premier Ben Carroll conceded defeat on Saturday evening. State Liberal leader Jess Wilson, 36, subsequently delivered a victory speech, pledging to govern for all Victorians.

Wilson is set to become Victoria's youngest premier since the start of Australia's federation and the first woman to lead her party to victory in a Victorian state election, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of press time, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) had called 48 of the 88 lower house seats for the coalition, surpassing the 45 needed to form a majority government. Vote counting is still underway.

Victoria's Labor government has faced criticism over mounting debt, public safety concerns and allegations of corruption in major infrastructure projects.

Victoria has traditionally been a Labor stronghold, accounting for 27 of the 94 seats the party won in the 2025 federal election.

According to official data released Wednesday, Australia's annual inflation rate rose to a three-year high of 4.9 per cent in October.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said that the consumer price index rose by 4.9 per cent in the 12 months to October, up from 4.3 per cent in September and the highest figure since October 2023.

The spike exceeded expectations from economists at Australia's Big Four banks, who had forecast headline inflation at either 4.7 or 4.8 per cent in October.

The ABS said that the annual trimmed mean, a measure of underlying inflation preferred by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), rose from 3.6 per cent in September to 3.8 per cent in October.

The data was released ahead of the RBA's Monetary Policy Board meeting for the final time in 2026, early in December, to consider adjusting interest rates.

The board has lifted the cash rate target by 0.25 percentage points five times in 2026 to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent in a bid to bring inflation down within the central bank's 2-3 per cent target range.

Rachael McCririck, head of prices statistics at the ABS, said on Wednesday that housing was the largest contributor to annual inflation in the year to October, with prices rising by 6.4 per cent year-on-year compared to 5.2 per cent in September.