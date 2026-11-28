MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 28 (IANS) The American Embassy in Dhaka's recruitment of local staff has raised serious questions about whether the US State Department adequately vetted candidates to prevent alleged infiltration of Bangladesh's radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, a report has stated.

It noted that, more troublingly, some US diplomats may have actively sought out individuals linked to the radical Islamist party.

Jamaat-e-Islami has a deeply troubling history in Bangladesh. During the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the party openly sided with the Pakistan Army and militias responsible for atrocities and genocide against Bangladeshi Bengalis, US foreign policy and security analyst Michael Rubin wrote in 'Firstpost'.

“More recently, Jamaat-e-Islami has openly apologised for terrorism. For example, the party called Bin Laden a 'warrior of Islam' and a martyr. One of the party's lawyers explained, 'Osama bin Laden is a hero for all Muslims. He might have left the world, but his mission will continue.' After Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar died, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shafiqur Rahman eulogised him.“He sacrificed his life by fighting till the last breath as a hero for the freedom of Palestine,” Rubin, a former Pentagon official, highlighted.

He alleged that despite Jamaat-e-Islami's virulent anti-American stance and association with terrorism, the US Embassy appears not only willing to accommodate the party but also to allow its influence to extend into embassy functions.

Citing a 2020 report by the US State Department's Inspector General, Rubin wrote in 'Firstpost' that the US Embassy in Dhaka had 511 locally employed staff and another 139 authorised direct hires working for the State Department, US Agency for International Development, and other agencies.

He likened the alleged penetration of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) by Hamas to what he described as a similar pattern emerging within the US Embassy in Dhaka.

“UNRWA failed-and tens of thousands died-because it remained blind to Hamas members in its midst who worked their way into the bureaucracy to corrupt and control it. Today, even in Secretary of State Marco Rubio's State Department, the same pattern replicates. US embassies rely on local nationals more than many Americans realise. Embassies often hire them with minimal political vetting, enabling foreign political grouping to skew analysis and ultimately politics,” said Rubin.

“Indeed, one of the greatest ironies is that as the US Congress prepares to treat Jamaat-e-Islami as a terrorist front, if not terrorist group, Rubio's State Department in general and the US Embassy in Dhaka specifically seek to launder the group and allow it to shape their agenda,” he added.