MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) The family of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan on Saturday held a meeting with supporters and close aides in Patna following the Supreme Court's order directing him to surrender within one month after setting aside his premature release in the murder case of former Gopalganj District Magistrate (DM) G. Krishnaiah.

The meeting was held at Anand Mohan's residence and was attended by his son, Chetan Anand, and wife and Sheohar Lok Sabha MP Lovely Anand, besides several supporters and well-wishers.

During the meeting, Chetan Anand became emotional while addressing those present, saying that anyone would be deeply distressed if faced with a similar situation involving their father.

"Just put yourselves in my shoes. If this were happening to your own father, you too would be deeply troubled," he said.

Lovely Anand also expressed anguish over the Supreme Court's decision.

She claimed that Anand Mohan had spent 16 years in prison despite being innocent and alleged that the family had faced harassment during that period and continued to face difficulties.

"We were returning from Vaishali on the day of the lynching of the Gopalganj DM in 1994. Anand Mohan and I were not present at the crime scene," she said.

The family discussed its future course of action with supporters following the court order.

Chetan Anand said the family's legal team was examining the matter and would pursue the case through appropriate legal channels.

He added that the family would also take its position before the public.

"If my father is not daunted by this order, why should we be?" he said.

Rejecting the suggestion that the family would limit its response to the legal process, Chetan Anand said it had the right to speak publicly if it believed injustice had been done.

"If an injustice has been done to us, are we not supposed to speak about it? We will go to the people," he said, adding that the family intended to present its side before the public.

The Supreme Court recently set aside the remission granted to Anand Mohan in the case relating to the 1994 lynching of G. Krishnaiah and directed him to surrender within one month.