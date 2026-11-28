MENAFN - IANS) Rewa, Nov 28 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday organised a massive foot march in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district under its 'Loktantra Bachao-Arajkata Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, a senior BJP leader from Rewa, led the march, which saw a large gathering of party workers from across the Vindhya region.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav alleged that the Congress had treated political power as its personal property and repeatedly undermined democratic values for political interests.

Referring to the Emergency, he said the party had jailed Opposition leaders and dismissed elected state governments but was now questioning the Constitution and the Election Commission.

"The beauty of our democracy is that even a poor person can reach the country's highest position," Yadav said, adding that a clean electoral roll was essential for conducting free and fair elections and strengthening democracy.

He alleged that the Congress was opposing the SIR exercise, which was intended to remove errors from voter lists and ensure an accurate electoral roll.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, addressing a large gathering of BJP workers in his home district, accused the Congress of spreading confusion over electoral roll revision and attempting to obstruct the country's development.

Shukla said Madhya Pradesh and the entire India are rapidly strengthening their position among the world's leading powers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with its growing economic strength and pace of development attracting global attention.

"India's growing economic strength and pace of development have drawn the attention of the world. It is unfortunate that while foreign powers may be concerned about India's progress, some people within the country themselves do not want to see the nation advance," he said.

He further alleged that the Congress was questioning democratic institutions and electoral roll revision after repeated election defeats.

"After repeatedly losing elections, the Congress is questioning democratic institutions and the revision of voter lists, thereby attempting to weaken democracy," Shukla said.

The Rewa programme was part of the BJP's wider campaign to counter the Congress's criticism of SIR, which has emerged as a major political flashpoint between the ruling party and the Opposition.

While the Congress has raised concerns over the revision exercise, the BJP has defended it as necessary for maintaining accurate electoral rolls and ensuring free and fair elections.

Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya also joined the party's programme, and while addressing the gathering, she described SIR as a transparent exercise aimed at removing errors from voter lists and ensuring that every eligible citizen retained the right to vote.