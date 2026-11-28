MENAFN - IANS) Haridwar, Nov 28 (IANS) In a major push towards women-led development and economic empowerment, the Centre on Saturday launched the expanded version of NAVYA (Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young Women and Adolescent Girls), extending its reach to 100 districts across 24 states and Union Territories (UTs) and widening the eligibility age from 16-18 years to 16-25 years.

The initiative, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was launched in Haridwar by Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary.

The revamped programme, titled NAVYA 2.0, aims to equip adolescent girls and young women with industry-relevant skills in emerging and non-traditional sectors while creating pathways to employment, apprenticeships and entrepreneurship. Special emphasis will be placed on aspirational and hard-to-reach districts.

Addressing the gathering, Annapurna Devi said the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 cannot be realised without the active participation and leadership of women. She stressed that women should not merely be beneficiaries of development but also agents of change.

Drawing inspiration from the continuous flow of the Ganga, Annapurna Devi said women must be encouraged to move forward with confidence and self-reliance. Highlighting the implementation strategy, the minister said a common Standard Operating Procedure will guide district-level execution, while the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) will support candidates from enrolment to certification and track their progress towards employment opportunities.

She added that the government remains committed to supporting girls at every stage, from education and skill development to livelihoods.

In a virtual address, Jayant Chaudhary said the true success of any skilling programme lies in the opportunities it creates after training. He noted that NAVYA 2.0 would encourage young women from underserved regions to explore new career avenues, gain practical exposure through apprenticeships and even establish their own enterprises.

The programme builds on the success of its pilot phase, during which participants were trained in emerging roles such as Drone Manufacturing and Assembly Technician and Solar PV Installation Helper. The expanded version seeks to further strengthen women's participation in India's workforce by aligning training with future industry requirements.

The launch event also saw the inauguration of 477 Saksham Anganwadi Centres and five Anganwadi Centres constructed under PM-JANMAN in Uttarakhand. Additionally, ten candidates trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 were felicitated for their achievements.

The event was attended by Rekha Arya, Cabinet Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development, Food and Civil Supplies, Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Uttarakhand; Madan Kaushik, Cabinet Minister for Panchayati Raj, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Ayush and Ayush Education, Reorganisation and Census, Government of Uttarakhand; Trivendra Singh Rawat, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Uttarakhand; Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, MSDE; Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, MSDE; Ajeet Kumar, Joint Secretary, MSDE; and other senior officials of MSDE and MWCD.

With its expanded reach and focus on post-training opportunities, NAVYA 2.0 seeks to enable more adolescent girls and young women to translate their skills into meaningful livelihoods, strengthen their economic independence and contribute to the vision of women-led development under Viksit Bharat 2047.