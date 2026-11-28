MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) A teacher from Chanchal in West Bengal's Malda district has been suspended for tearing a picture of Goddess Saraswati drawn by a student during a drawing test, police officials said on Saturday.

The accused teacher was arrested as soon as the allegations came to light.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has taken strict action against the accused teacher Aftabuddin, who has been suspended for insulting the goddess.

Following the development, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "If you insult gods and goddesses, you will not be spared. I told the Board of Secondary Education yesterday that he (the teacher) will have to be suspended. Today he has been suspended. We will no longer tolerate anyone insulting gods and goddesses."

On Friday, a student drew a picture of Goddess Saraswati in a drawing test in a school in Malda district's Chanchal area. The examiner had clearly stated that 'this picture cannot be drawn. Not only that, it is alleged that the picture of Goddess Saraswati was also torn. This incident created a stir.

On Friday evening, the student's father Kamal Roy filed a written complaint against the teacher at the Chanchal police station.

A huge protest took place outside the headmaster's house in protest of this incident.

Teacher Aftabuddin was arrested on the basis of the complaint following which he was suspended within 24 hours.

Lalu Das, WBBSE President, said, "Action is being taken against the teacher through the network of the School Education Department. The District Inspector of the concerned district had sent a report on this incident, and the suspension was made on that basis."

The Chief Minister gave a clear warning that such crimes will not be tolerated.

CM Adhikari said, "These things used to happen during the CPI-M era. At that time, even if you see such activities, you would keep your mouth shut. If I was there then, I would have taken action. Now I am here, and I am reminding you clearly that insulting any deity will not go unpunished. People of all religions have freedom of religion in this state."

On Friday, the annual examination of drawing and vocational education for class 7 was held at Chanchal Siddheshwari Institution in Malda.

A class seven student had drawn a picture of Goddess Saraswati in his examination book. He was going to submit that book to the teacher.

The examiner in that room was Aftabuddin, a teacher of the Arabic department.

Allegedly, the teacher had told the student that this picture cannot be drawn. Not only that, but the picture drawn by the student was also torn.

The parents alleged that teacher Aftabuddin had been harbouring a communal hatred mentality for a long time. This incident is not new, he has torn up pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses drawn by several students before.

This time, the locals, including the guardians, have raised their voice against the accused teacher. They have demanded a strict punishment for the teacher.