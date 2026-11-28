Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt has extended birthday greetings to her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Alia shared adorable pictures with Shaheen, showing the sisters posing together. One of them shows Alia cutely kissing Shaheen.“you are love and love is you!! happy birthday my person @shaheenb,” she wrote. Razdan also penned a heartfelt birthday message for daughter Shaheen.“Yup. It's true. You're growing more beautiful by the day. But that's not why I love you. I love you because you're lovely. Kind. Smart. Love animals. Find solutions to all my difficult problems. Are a rock in a sandy, slippery, scary world. I love you even when you're impossible. When you're impossible to contact. Impossible to convince when I know I'm right. ( I'm always right but that's another story.) And definitely impossible to get a picture with. Hence, you will have to contend with some strange pictures of both of us, which always have other people in them, or the sweet baby pic at the end. C'est la vie I'm afraid,” she wrote on Instagram. Razdan also shared a series of pictures, featuring her and Shaheen. She also added rare childhood pictures with both her daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. On the work front, Shaheen recently produced 'Don't Be Shy' with Alia under their banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in association with Chalkboard Entertainment. Earlier, Shaheen Bhatt announced her engagement to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra. Flaunting her engagement ring in the post, she wrote,“We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing." Shaheen had made her relationship with Ishaan Instagram official in April last year. (ANI)

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