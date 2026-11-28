Brussels [Belgium], November 28 (ANI): Amid deepening diplomatic and legislative engagement between New Delhi and Brussels, India held discussions with the chairs of key European Parliament committees on the strong momentum in the India-European Union (EU) strategic partnership, progress under the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, and cooperation in climate and clean energy, the Indian Embassy in Brussels said on Saturday. During a series of targeted parliamentary engagements in Strasbourg, India's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU, Pranay Verma, met David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), discussing the "strong momentum" characterising the ongoing strategic partnership. "Ambassador Pranay Verma met the Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), MEP David McAllister. They discussed the strong momentum in the India-EU strategic partnership, progress under the Security and Defence Partnership, and the recent visit of the AFET Committee delegation to India," the Embassy posted on X.

Expanding the dialogue into defence and security frameworks, progress under the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership also came up during Verma's meeting with Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chair of the Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE). "Ambassador Pranay Verma met the Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Security and Defence (SEDE), MEP Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, in Strasbourg. They discussed progress under the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership and the role of parliamentary cooperation," the Embassy stated. Highlighting shared sustainability priorities, Verma also met Pierfrancesco Maran, Chair of the Committee on Environment, Climate and Food Safety (ENVI), where both sides discussed joint efforts in climate and clean energy. "Ambassador Pranay Verma met MEP Pierfrancesco Maran, Chair of the Committee on Environment, Climate and Food Safety (ENVI) of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. They discussed the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership and the growing India-EU engagement in environment, climate, and clean energy transition," the Embassy said. Rounding off the outreach on the economic front, the Indian envoy also met Bernd Lange, Chair of the Committee on International Trade (INTA), as the two leaders discussed bilateral trade and investment relations. "Ambassador Pranay Verma met MEP Bernd Lange, Chair of the Committee on International Trade (INTA) of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, and exchanged views on India-EU trade and investment relations and the likely transformative benefits of the India-EU FTA upon its entry into force for businesses on both sides," the Embassy posted on X. (ANI)