Chandigarh [India], November 28 (ANI): Audit interventions by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) led to recoveries of Rs 4,251.34 crore during 2025-26, while the number of audit reports approved by the institution increased by nearly 60 per cent over the previous financial year. According to an official release issued by the CAG on Saturday, the institution approved and signed 249 audit reports for presentation to Parliament and state legislatures during FY26, compared to 156 reports in FY25. Of the 249 reports, 39 pertained to the Union government and 210 to states. The number of reports tabled during the year increased to 214 from 157 in the previous financial year, while audit recommendations rose to 3,742 from 2,706. The institution is also shifting towards data-led audits and earlier interventions to strengthen oversight of public finances and improve the coverage and effectiveness of government audits.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Deputy CAG A M Bajaj said the institution is increasingly analysing entire datasets of audited entities, wherever available, rather than relying on limited samples. "We are able to cover the entire set of data wherever we are going to audit. And that we do it before commencing audit," Bajaj said. He explained that analysing data before undertaking field visits allows audit teams to identify potential irregularities and focus their efforts on areas requiring closer scrutiny. According to the release, at least 21 audit reports in recent years have been prepared substantially using data analytics, geospatial tools or artificial intelligence (AI), with 13 of them analysing the entire relevant databases of audited entities. Data-led remote and hybrid audits have also been made part of the institution's standard audit approach from 2025-26. Highlighting the adoption of remote auditing among central public sector undertakings (PSUs), Bajaj said, "We have already done more than 60 remote audits this year, without visiting their premises." The CAG is also working with IIT Madras to develop its own large language model platforms, while training officers in emerging technologies to strengthen its auditing capabilities. Under its Strategic Roadmap 2026-30, the institution aims to intervene earlier and closer to the point where decisions are taken. It is also working with central and state governments to strengthen internal audit and risk management systems, with the objective of improving governance and ensuring more effective utilisation of public funds. (ANI)