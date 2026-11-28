Kathmandu [Nepal], November 28 (ANI): Nepal have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff, with experienced leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane appointed captain for the tournament scheduled to begin on December 4. According to the ICC, the hosts will compete alongside Italy, Namibia, Uganda, Kuwait, Canada, Jersey and the United Arab Emirates in the eight-team tournament, which will run until December 21. The competition will determine the four teams advancing to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Lamichhane will lead a squad featuring several experienced campaigners, including former captain Rohit Paudel, all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee, fast bowler Karan KC and wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh. The 15-member Nepal squad comprises Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Arjun Kumal, Ishan Pandey, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid Khan, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Basir Ahamad, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi and Abhishesh Gautam.

The Qualifier Playoff represents an important opportunity for Nepal and seven other participating teams to keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup alive. Six teams have already secured their places in the main Qualifier, namely two-time World Cup champions West Indies, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland and the United States. The 10-team Qualifier will feature two groups of five, followed by a semi-final and final. The top four teams from the tournament will progress to the 2027 World Cup. The 14-team World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa and Zimbabwe, who have secured automatic qualification as Full Members. Eight other teams have also booked their places through the ICC Men's ODI Rankings cut-off of September 30, 2026. Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the eight teams to have secured direct qualification through the rankings. (ANI)