Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Former England captain Alastair Cook believes Joe Root is now the favourite to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in Test cricket, citing the batter's hunger, determination and skill. Cook, who retired from international cricket in 2018 with 12,472 Test runs, was once tipped to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test runs but fell well short of the mark. His compatriot Joe Root, currently England's captain, is now second on the all-time list with 14,278 runs in 169 matches and 309 innings. Root is 1,643 runs away from surpassing Tendulkar, who finished his Test career with 15,921 runs in 200 matches and 329 innings.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an interaction at Queen Elizabeth's School, Gurugram, former England cricket captain and GEDU Global Education Brand Ambassador Alastair Cook shared his views on Joe Root's chances of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most Test runs. Cook, who had previously considered Tendulkar his favourite to retain the record, said Root's approach to the game over the past 12 months had changed his view. He also pointed out that players from England or Australia could have an advantage in the race because of the amount of Test cricket played by the two nations compared to others.

“Someone extraordinary could break it. It'd have to be maybe an English player or an Australian player because of the amount of Test cricket that they play now compared to other nations. I've always had Sachin as my favourite in that race, up until about the last 12 months. Watching Joe go about his business, as I do—we watch a lot of English cricket—his hunger and his determination... I don't think that's what drives him. His hunger and determination to get better as a player and to try and produce innings which help England win, I've never seen before. I've never seen that drive in anyone,” he said.

He added that Root's combination of skill, talent and determination made him the leading contender to surpass Tendulkar's tally.“So with that drive and the amount of skill and talent he's got, I think he is the favourite now to beat Sachin's record. I know it's probably not the most popular thing to say in this country. And if he does, I think it's an extraordinary achievement for Joe, but also it will remind what Sachin did to achieve that as well,” he said. Cook also stressed that breaking the record should not define a player's legacy, adding that both Tendulkar and Root could be recognised as great players regardless of the outcome.“I think you're allowed to have two great players—and there's more than two great players—but the record is something nice, but I don't think it should ever define anyone,” he said. (ANI)