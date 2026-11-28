Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted two separate wildlife trafficking networks operating in Maharashtra's Western Ghats region, apprehending six people and seizing approximately two litres of suspected King Cobra venom, three big cat skins and an air rifle, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday. According to the release of the Ministry of Finance, the seizures were made during two intelligence-led operations conducted by DRI officers on November 25 and 26 as part of efforts to curb illegal wildlife trafficking and protect endangered species.

In the first operation, codenamed 'Operation Venom Shield', DRI officers acted on intelligence inputs regarding the alleged illegal trade of snake venom by a stock trader-turned-social media influencer. The officers conducted surveillance on November 25 during the Kartik Purnima religious congregation on the outskirts of Pune, where the suspect was scheduled to meet a middleman and a prospective buyer. Following a prolonged foot chase near the Indrayani River, the officers apprehended three individuals and recovered two bottles containing approximately two litres of suspected King Cobra venom, as per the release. One DRI officer also sustained injuries due to venom spillage during the operation. The seized venom and the apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the Maharashtra Forest Department for further investigation and prosecution.

In a separate operation, 'Operation Feline Vigil', conducted on November 26, DRI officers acted on intelligence regarding attempts to sell wildlife trophies through social media in Navi Mumbai. The officers intercepted a suspect in the Panvel area and recovered a bag containing two skins, suspected to be those of a tiger and a leopard. Further questioning led to a search at a residential complex in Navi Mumbai, where two women were allegedly found in possession of a suspected cheetah skin and a.177 calibre break-barrel air rifle. A preliminary investigation indicated that the leopard skin bore a suspected gunshot wound allegedly inflicted using the recovered rifle. The three skins, belonging to a tiger, leopard and cheetah, along with the air rifle, were seized. The three individuals apprehended in the operation, along with the seized items, were handed over to the Maharashtra Forest Department for further investigation.

The Ministry of Finance stated that the King Cobra, tiger, leopard and cheetah are listed under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which provides them with the highest degree of legal protection. Hunting, capture, unauthorised possession and trade in these protected species, their derivatives or trophies are prohibited under the Act. The DRI said the back-to-back operations reflect its commitment to dismantling organised wildlife crime networks and safeguarding India's biodiversity. (ANI)