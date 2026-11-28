New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): India's annual urea production is expected to increase to four crore tonnes from around three crore tonnes at present as the government expands domestic manufacturing capacity to reduce dependence on imports, Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, Rajat Kumar Mishra said. His remarks come following the government's approval of six new urea manufacturing projects at existing plant locations under the National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU)-2026, involving an estimated investment of Rs 54,000 crore.

"The availability of urea in the country today is approximately 3 crore tonnes per year. It will be 4 crore tonnes, meaning a new production capacity of 1 crore tonnes will be added," Mishra said. The Secretary highlighted that the new manufacturing facilities would employ advanced technology, improve energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of urea production. "All these plants are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, specifically featuring the best global energy norms and being eco-friendly," he said.

Each of the six approved plants will have an annual installed production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, taking their combined installed capacity to 76.2 lakh metric tonnes. Mishra highlighted that the expansion would also involve the modernisation and replacement of ageing public sector manufacturing facilities, including Madras Fertilizers Limited's plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and National Fertilizers Limited's plant in Nangal, Punjab. According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the other four approved projects are located in Shahjahanpur and Jagdishpur in Uttar Pradesh, Panagarh in West Bengal and Gadepan in Rajasthan.

The government estimates an investment of around Rs 9,000 crore for each of the six projects. Utilising existing land, infrastructure and technical manpower is expected to reduce costs and facilitate faster execution. India's annual urea consumption currently stands at around four crore metric tonnes, against domestic production of 293.30 lakh metric tonnes recorded during FY26, highlighting the country's continued dependence on imports to meet agricultural requirements. Domestic urea production has increased from 225 lakh metric tonnes in FY15, reaching a record 314.07 lakh metric tonnes in FY24, according to official data.

Besides the six newly approved projects, two additional urea manufacturing plants with an annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes each are under execution at Talcher in Odisha and Namrup in Assam. The expansion of domestic manufacturing capacity is expected to reduce India's reliance on imported urea, lower foreign exchange expenditure and strengthen fertiliser availability for farmers. (ANI)