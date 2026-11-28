Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has penned an emotional letter to actor Anupam Kher, praising his performance in Sooraj Barjatya's latest film, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'. Deeply moved by Kher's portrayal of a grandfather, Bhatt said the actor's performance brought tears to his eyes, despite him barely uttering a word in the scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In his heartfelt letter, Bhatt wrote, "Jatayu is still fresh in my mind. This morning, in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, you walked onto the screen as a grandfather, and I began to weep. Why? You'd hardly said a word. I once asked an American painter, 'Who's the greatest actor you've ever seen? Pacino? De Niro?' 'Brando', he said. 'Even in his silences, he moves me'. But why? He said that who you are comes through in the way you stand, in the way you look at someone. Watching you today, I understood him."

He praised the actor's ability to convey compassion through his expressions, body language and silences, adding that the same emotional depth had impressed him decades ago when they worked together on 'Saaransh'. Recalling their first collaboration, Bhatt added, "You were in your twenties when we made Saaransh. I asked one thing of you as Pradhan. Look at the man sitting across from you. He stands in the way of what you want most. Can you still feel his pain? I saw that same compassion in you today. You speak up for the women in that house. And the man you stand up to can look at you and know you still love him. All those years ago, I asked a boy to feel another man's pain. Today that boy moved me to tears."

Concluding the letter, the filmmaker expressed how proud he was of the actor and wished he could have been beside him after the screening to embrace him. Kher, visibly overwhelmed by the appreciation, shared Bhatt's letter on social media and expressed his gratitude towards his mentor. In his caption, he wrote, "ONE MONTH-TWO LETTERS! I AM REALLY A VERY FORTUNATE ACTOR!"

The actor revealed that this was the second letter he had received from Bhatt within a month. The filmmaker had earlier written to him appreciating his performance as 'Jatayu' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', and his latest letter followed his viewing of 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' in a theatre. Calling Bhatt the director of his debut film Saaransh and an important mentor in his professional journey, Kher said the filmmaker's words had left him deeply moved. "I must be doing something right to receive a letter like this from my mentor, the director of my first film Saaransh, and of so many other films in my life. Mahesh Bhatt ji watched 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' in a theatre, and his words about my performance have left me deeply moved. In one month, I've received two letters from him: one for Jatayu, and now one for this film. Aisa bahut kam hota hai. I don't quite know how to react, except to say that I feel like the luckiest man on earth. Bhatt Sahib, your love and appreciation give me the courage to keep reaching higher and to keep doing work that makes you proud," he wrote.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is a romantic family drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Mishra and Sharvari as Purva Solanki. The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon. The film follows Prem, a kind-hearted man who convinces his family to move in with his fiancée, Purva, after she refuses to leave behind the elderly women who raised her. (ANI)