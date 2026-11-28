Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): With the Centre moving to place the contentious Delimitation Bill before Parliament, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Majhi on Saturday said the party is currently dissecting the newly circulated draft line-by-line, stressing that no official stand will be taken until every minute detail of the legislation is thoroughly scrutinised under the direction of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Emphasising that parliamentarians were only given access to the draft late the previous evening, Majhi underlined that the regional party would not be rushed into a decision without a comprehensive impact assessment. "The JMM's position is clear: the party wants to study the entire bill... The bill was only uploaded to the portal last night, so no one has had a chance to study it yet. It has now been distributed to everyone, with instructions to read it thoroughly and understand every minute detail. The CM stated that he would stay in contact with us and asked us to travel to Delhi," Majhi told ANI.

Majhi's cautious stance forms part of a wider chorus of concern emerging from regional and opposition parties, who have signalled that any redrawing of electoral maps or expansion of seats must strictly protect federal balance, marginalised demographics, and proportional representation. Drawing a firm red line, JMM MP Nalin Soren warned that his party's backing hinges entirely on whether indigenous communities receive a proportionate share of any newly created constituencies. "We will consider our position after studying the details of the delimitation process. We will support it only if the increase is proportional... If the total number of seats increases, then the number of seats reserved for tribals should also increase proportionally. That is our only demand. If tribal seats increase, then the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) is on board," Soren told reporters.

Echoing the demand for demographic equity, JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad told ANI that the party's rank and file has formally authorised the Chief Minister to determine their voting strategy, while questioning the Centre's transparency regarding caste and community quotas. "We have authorised the Chief Minister to decide on the bill that is set to be introduced in Parliament—first in the Lok Sabha and subsequently in the Rajya Sabha. We have asked him to study it thoroughly; we will also examine it ourselves. Following further discussions, the Chief Minister will make a final decision," Ahmad said, asking: "If you are increasing the number of seats, you should increase them for all groups—SCs, tribal communities and OBCs—in the same proportion. You haven't clarified what your specific plan is."

JMM MP Baidyanath Ram cautioned the treasury benches against railroading the legislation without an exhaustive debate, warning that boundary adjustments must not come at the expense of regional interests. "We will study it, examine its contents, and determine whether it serves the interests of the state. All of us—members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—along with the Chief Minister, will review these aspects to assess whether the Bill is beneficial or detrimental to the state. If there are any potential disadvantages, we will identify them and consider what amendments might be necessary," Ram told ANI. "We certainly expect the Government of India to facilitate a meaningful discussion. Instead of rushing to pass the Bill, there should be a substantive debate; if we—particularly the opposition—offer suggestions during this process, they should be incorporated... We are not opposed to an increase in the number of seats, provided it does not harm any state or result in a situation where some benefit at the expense of others," he added.

Opposition and NDA Positions

Taking an outright rejectionist stance, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari termed the delimitation exercise fundamentally detrimental to regional and minority representation, citing Assam's recent delimitation as a cautionary precedent while expressing dismay over southern ally DMK's reported openness to the draft. "Jharkhand will strongly oppose it because delimitation is fatal for us. We have already witnessed the side effects of delimitation in Assam, where Muslims had a strong presence across 100 seats and consistently won 80 to 100 seats, and now they are winning only five or six seats," Ansari said, speaking to ANI. Reacting to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's reported position, he said, "Why did he do that? He should not have done it... In the alliance, we are fighting against the BJP, and you joined hands with the BJP; this is not right."

Speaking to reporters in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi mounted a sharp ideological counter-offensive, branding the institutional measure an assault on Indian federalism. "This is once again their political agenda to establish a one-party system in the country, dismantle the federal structure and undermine democracy. Earlier, they used SIR, and we saw how people were disenfranchised in the name of SIR... Now they feel that SIR is not serving their purpose fully, so they have taken the institutional route through Parliament. They aim to impose the one-party system and their dream of Hindutva across the country. In the name of delimitation, their only objective is to impose a one-party system throughout the nation," Mehdi said.

In sharp contrast to the opposition's pushback, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has launched an aggressive political defence, projecting the legislative package as an overdue administrative necessity and a vital prerequisite to rolling out the 33 per cent women's quota. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy hailed the Union Cabinet's decision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a historic milestone, calling on the opposition to act responsibly rather than block social reform. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet has taken a decision on the Delimitation Bill and women's reservation, and also proposed the constitution of a Delimitation Commission. This is a historic and revolutionary decision by the Prime Minister," Kumaraswamy told reporters. Targeting the Congress and its allies, the Union Minister added, "Congress leaders are unnecessarily opposing it. For the last three decades, women across the country have been demanding equal rights and 33% reservation. Finally, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we are working to effectively implement the Women's Reservation Bill. For this, we need a two-thirds majority, and we are reaching out to all parties... It would be a responsible decision on the part of the Opposition to support it."

Reinforcing the government's stance, BJP MP Khagen Murmu argued that rapid demographic growth has made existing constituencies unwieldy, necessitating smaller, more manageable administrative units for effective democratic representation. "Delimitation is necessary because the number of voters has increased and constituencies have become very large. The areas need to be reorganised, and the constituencies made smaller in view of the growing population and number of voters," Murmu said. "With smaller constituencies, MPs will be able to look after their areas more effectively, meet people and understand their demands. They will also be able to raise these issues in Parliament and work towards addressing them... I appeal to all MPs, including those from the Opposition, to come together and support the Delimitation Bill being brought by the ruling side."

The political push follows the Union Cabinet's approval of three revised draft legislations—The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to Union Territories laws—slated for the special sitting starting November 30. Under the proposed formula, Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats are set for a uniform 50 per cent expansion across states and UTs (raising the Lower House's constitutional cap from 550 to 850) to roll out the 33 per cent women's reservation before the 2029 general elections, using 2011 Census figures for internal boundary adjustments while freezing inter-state seat ratios at the 1971 baseline until 2051.