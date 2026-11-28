Gujarat is strengthening its coastal tourism infrastructure with a major upgrade at Shivrajpur Beach in Devbhumi Dwarka district. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated tourism facilities developed at a cost of over ₹102.28 crore, aimed at making the Blue Flag-certified beach more visitor-friendly, accessible and attractive for tourists.

The development, designed around international Blue Flag standards, includes facilities for recreation, convenience, safety and visitor services. The state government expects the upgraded beach to boost tourism activity while creating new employment opportunities for local youth through tourism-related businesses and services.

Shivrajpur Beach Development: Phase 1 Facilities Worth ₹23.43 Crore

The first phase of the project involved an investment of around ₹23.43 crore and focused on essential infrastructure and visitor amenities. Facilities developed under this phase include an arrival plaza, snorkelling plaza, cycling track, promenade, lockers, pathways and signboards.

Visitors will also have access to drinking water, parking, toilet blocks and changing rooms. Infrastructure such as electrical works, underground water tanks and a sewage treatment plant has also been completed as part of the development.

These additions are expected to make beach visits more convenient while supporting cleanliness, sanitation and the management of visitor facilities.

Phase 2 Adds Amphitheatre, Restaurants and Children's Play Area

The second phase was completed with an investment of approximately ₹78.85 crore, bringing additional attractions and recreational facilities to the beach. The development includes an event ground, amphitheatre, restored fort structures, boardwalk, lifeguard towers and multiple decks.

Other facilities include lighting arrangements, toilets, changing and shower rooms, kiosks, restaurants, boundary walls, fencing, irrigation and horticulture works. A children's play area has also been developed, offering families more recreational options during their visit.

Tourism department officials briefed the Chief Minister about the facilities created under both phases.

Gujarat Tourism and Local Employment Expected to Benefit

Bhupendra Patel said the development of Shivrajpur Beach would help strengthen Gujarat's tourism sector and expand employment opportunities for local residents. He highlighted the growing role of tourism-related services in the state's economy, noting that improved destinations can support businesses and livelihoods beyond the tourism industry itself.

The Chief Minister also linked the initiative to the broader vision of sustainable development and economic growth through tourism.

CM Visits Dwarkadhish Temple Before Inauguration

Before reaching Shivrajpur Beach, Patel visited the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka and offered prayers. The inauguration programme was attended by MP Poonamben Madam, local representatives, senior tourism officials, district administration officials and other dignitaries.