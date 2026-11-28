MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Tron founder Justin Sun has escalated his public dispute with World Liberty Financial by urging crypto exchanges to delist the platform's WLFI token, calling for tighter safeguards around any remaining trading and deposits.

In an X post on Saturday, Sun said exchanges should not only remove WLFI listings but also issue warnings to users, restrict deposits, and demand transparency about where customer funds have gone. At the time of writing, WLFI was down more than 50% over 24 hours to $0.01923, according to CoinGecko.

Justin Sun called for exchanges to delist WLFI and to implement tighter deposit controls and user warnings. WLFI's price reportedly dropped sharply within 24 hours to $0.01923, based on CoinGecko data. The push follows market turbulence linked by analysts to a World Liberty strategic reserve wallet sale. The renewed allegations sit alongside an ongoing legal battle involving defamation and fraud claims between Sun and World Liberty.

Key takeawaysSun urges delisting and deposit restrictions

Sun's message targets the mechanics of access to the token. Rather than focusing only on price performance, he urged exchanges to take restrictive measures-delisting WLFI, warning users, and limiting deposits-while requiring clearer disclosure of what happened to funds.

While Sun did not outline a step-by-step regulatory pathway in the post, his stance signals an intent to push the issue from social media and courts into exchange compliance and user protection processes. For traders, delisting threats can quickly change liquidity conditions, increase bid-ask spreads, and reduce the ability to enter or exit positions on major venues.

Why the token's market moves are drawing attention

The call for delisting came as WLFI experienced significant volatility. CoinGecko data cited in the coverage shows WLFI trading at $0.01923, down more than half over the prior 24 hours at the time of writing.

Separately, Lookonchain pointed to a sell-off by a World Liberty strategic reserve wallet, describing a disposal of roughly $20 million in crypto at a steep loss. That type of reserve activity can matter to market perception because it may be interpreted-fairly or not-as reflecting pressure to liquidate assets, shift treasury strategies, or fund obligations.

Investors watching WLFI would typically want clarity on whether reserve sales are routine portfolio rebalancing or connected to the broader corporate and legal situation. The immediate correlation between reserve trading and sharp price declines often amplifies speculation even when the underlying causes are more complex.

Legal fight between Sun and World Liberty continues

This public push is not happening in a vacuum. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph reported that Sun-who had been a supporter and investor in World Liberty-sued the company in April, alleging fraud and the unlawful freezing of his tokens. Sun has denied wrongdoing in the wider conflict.

In response, World Liberty filed a defamation lawsuit against Sun in May, alleging false statements and claiming violations of token-sale terms. These lawsuits underscore that Sun's exchange-focused demands may be part of a broader strategy to pressure the ecosystem while litigation proceeds.

For users and market participants, the key practical takeaway is that legal claims-particularly those involving alleged mismanagement, token restrictions, or misrepresentation-can directly affect exchange listing decisions. Exchanges typically consider reputational risk, compliance obligations, and legal exposure when deciding whether to list or maintain a token.

Context from Sun's prior ties to Trump-linked ventures

Sun has previously aligned himself with Trump family-linked crypto initiatives. According to the prior reporting, he invested in World Liberty and bought President Donald Trump 's TRUMP memecoin. He has also been publicly associated with a high-profile dinner tied to the token ecosystem, with holdings reportedly valued at about $18.5 million at the time of that ranking.

That history matters because it highlights the shift from earlier involvement to an adversarial posture. When a former supporter turns into a critic and urges delisting, observers tend to scrutinize both the substance of the dispute and the motivations behind the timing-especially during periods of sharp price movement.

At the same time, investors should be cautious about assuming that public accusations and market volatility share a single causal driver. Reserve sales, broader market conditions, and litigation-related uncertainty can all influence trading behavior in parallel.

What to watch next is whether any exchanges act on Sun's delisting call and whether additional disclosures clarify the reserve wallet activity and the alleged fund handling issues. Until then, WLFI holders and prospective traders are likely to face elevated uncertainty around liquidity and exchange access as the dispute between Sun and World Liberty remains unresolved in court.

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