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Paris Saint-Germain have suffered another injury setback, with defender Nuno Mendes becoming the latest key player to be ruled out after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué.

According to the French club's official statement, the Portuguese left-back has sustained an injury to his left thigh muscle.

The 24-year-old's return date remains uncertain, with PSG yet to provide a timetable for his recovery.

Mendes joined PSG from Sporting CP in the summer of 2021 and has since established himself as an important member of the Parisian squad.

The Portugal international has made nine appearances in official competitions for PSG this season but has yet to register a goal or assist.

His absence adds to the club's growing injury concerns, with the medical availability of several important players potentially affecting PSG's squad depth and tactical options in upcoming fixtures.

The French champions will now have to assess their defensive options while waiting for further updates on Mendes' recovery.