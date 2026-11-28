MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 28 (Petra) – Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal, Honorary President of the Educational Forum for Private Schools, the forum held its 34th annual teachers' conference on Saturday under the theme "We Renew Ourselves So They Soar Higher." Speaking on behalf of the Princess and the President of the University of Jordan, University Vice President for Scientific Faculties Ashraf Abu Karaki said education is not rigid rote learning, but a continuous journey of renewal that begins with the teacher's mindset, tools, and convictions to inspire creativity in students.

He noted that amid rapid technological and knowledge shifts, teachers serve not merely as transmitters of information, but as educational leaders and national role models who instill genuine belonging, loyalty to the homeland, and pride in national identity through their daily conduct.

Conference President and Forum Board Chairman Omar Al-Shaghnoubi said the conference's 34-year continuity reflects a deep conviction that teachers are the true starting point for educational reform and that investing in them is an investment in future generations.

He added that the modern teacher's role goes beyond delivering curricula to sparking curiosity, nurturing critical thinking, uncovering student potential, and empowering learners to turn knowledge into innovation, while schools share the responsibility of safeguarding minds and instilling citizenship, tolerance, and respect.

Conference sessions examined working papers across four core themes: the learning brain, education for all, engineering student attention, and learning through the performing arts, alongside an exhibition showcasing the latest educational tools designed to foster student creativity and innovation.

//Petra// AA