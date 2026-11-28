MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 28 (Petra) – Amman is preparing to host the fourth edition of the Royal Fighting Championship (RFC) for mixed martial arts (MMA) on December 4, bringing together Jordanian, Arab, and international fighters in an event highlighting the growing profile of combat sports in the Kingdom.

The tournament will feature prominent international MMA figures headlined by global star Jon Jones, aiming to raise the event's international profile, promote Jordan as a tourism destination, and showcase its capacity to host global sporting competitions.

Tournament contributor Abdulhameed Yousef said hosting the championship in Amman strengthens Jordan's standing in mixed martial arts and provides an opportunity to exchange expertise and engage with international standards in the sport. He added that Jordanian backing for such sporting initiatives expands investment and cooperation in the sports sector while advancing local athletic development.

Organizers noted that hosting international championships gives local fighters valuable competitive exposure, introduces international training and preparation methods, and encourages emerging Jordanian talent to pursue professional careers, while generating economic benefits across tourism, hospitality, transport, and services.

The fourth edition builds on earlier installments held in Amman this year as part of ongoing efforts to expand the popularity and infrastructure of mixed martial arts across the Kingdom.

//Petra// AA