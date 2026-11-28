MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 28 (Petra) – Jordanian factories can cut fuel bills by 25 to 50 percent using locally produced compressed natural gas (CNG) following Saturday's launch of the Manaseer CNG station in the northeastern Risha gas field.

Inaugurated by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, the facility is the first of three planned Risha CNG projects that will truck compressed domestic gas directly to industrial users. Switching to CNG cuts fuel expenses by more than 50 percent compared to diesel, over 40 percent compared to liquefied gas, and more than 20 percent compared to heavy fuel oil, Al-Kharabsheh said.

He noted that daily output at Risha has reached roughly 120 million cubic feet and is projected to climb to 416 million cubic feet per day by 2029–2030. Opening Risha's surplus output to private investors to compress and transport gas to consumption centers advances the Economic Modernization Vision, lowers industrial operating costs, and creates jobs, he said, adding that the ministry is also working to supply piped natural gas to industrial estates as well as Amman and Zarqa.

Manaseer Oil & Gas General Manager Ramez Khoury said the new station – the first of its kind in Jordan – has a daily capacity of 6 million cubic feet and currently draws 4 million cubic feet per day from the state-owned National Petroleum Company (NPC).

Manaseer has begun signing supply contracts with local manufacturers and established 11 receiving and refueling stations across all governorates. Higher gas sales are expected to boost revenues for the self-financed NPC, enabling it to expand exploration and production at Risha.

//Petra// AA