MENAFN - GetNews) Weinan City, Shaanxi, China-November 28, 2026

Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (YTBIO) is a China-based manufacturer providing one-stop custom granulation OEM/ODM services for nutritional products, serving global dietary supplement, functional food, and nutrition health brands.

Company Background

YTBIO was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China, with its production base located in the Weinan Economic and Technological Development Zone, Shaanxi Province, covering a factory area of more than 10,000 square meters. Backed by more than a decade of experience in ingredient R&D, production, and nutritional product manufacturing, YTBIO's service system has expanded from ingredient supply to one-stop OEM/ODM manufacturing of finished products such as capsules, granules, tablets, and powdered supplements.

Custom Granulation OEM/ODM Services

YTBIO provides custom granulation solutions for global brands, supporting customized development across the following dimensions:



Formula customization: adjusting formula composition according to intended functionality and active ingredient characteristics

Particle size control: meeting the processing requirements that different dosage forms place on granule size

Release characteristics: optimizing ingredient dissolution and absorption performance Dosage-form conversion: granules can be further developed into capsules, tablets, stick packs, powdered supplements, and other dosage forms

Why Choose YTBIO?

Unlike conventional standardized powders or single-dosage-form offerings, YTBIO connects ingredient supply, formula R&D, and finished-product manufacturing in one integrated system. The company maintains dedicated production areas for granules, capsules, tablets, and powdered supplements, providing brands with a one-stop production option from ingredients to finished products, helping them meet increasingly segmented, convenience-focused, and differentiated product development demands. For a description of YTBIO's granulation lines and dosage-form capabilities, email...

Growing Demand for Custom Granulation

The global nutrition and health product industry is undergoing visible change. From traditional competition around standardized products to today's greater emphasis on product differentiation, convenience of use, and formula innovation, brands are placing higher demands on manufacturing flexibility.

Diversified Product Formats

Consumers now have more diverse expectations about how nutritional products are consumed and experienced. Capsules and tablets remain important dosage forms for dietary supplements, but stick packs, powdered supplements, and other portable, easy-to-use product formats continue to attract market attention.

For brands, the same nutritional formula may need to be developed into different dosage forms for different markets and consumption scenarios. Granulation capability that adapts to multiple final product formats therefore provides greater flexibility in product development.

Increasing Formula Complexity

Modern nutritional products often contain multiple active ingredients, botanical extracts, vitamins, minerals, and other functional ingredients. Different ingredients can differ in particle size, flowability, solubility, hygroscopicity, and processing characteristics.

Granulation is therefore no longer simply changing the physical form of ingredients—it must be designed around the specific formula and final product requirements.

Finer Requirements for Granule Characteristics

Particle size is one of the key parameters of granule products. Different products may require different granule sizes and physical characteristics to suit subsequent blending, filling, tableting, packaging, or reconstitution processes.

For products that undergo further processing, granule consistency and suitability directly affect production. Manufacturing capability that customizes particle size according to product requirements is thus becoming an important factor when brands choose OEM/ODM partners.

From Standalone Manufacturing to Integrated Product Development

Brands are also paying more attention to whether suppliers can reduce communication costs between different stages. From ingredient selection and formula development to granulation, finished-product manufacturing, and packaging, having different stages handled by multiple suppliers can add considerable coordination work to product development.

Comprehensive manufacturers that cover ingredients, formula R&D, and finished-product manufacturing simultaneously offer brands a more centralized and flexible product development path. For granulation plan recommendations or product evaluations, email...

YTBIO's Custom Granulation Solutions

Facing constantly evolving product development needs, YTBIO combines granulation capability with formula R&D and finished-product manufacturing to deliver customized solutions designed around actual product requirements.

Customized Granulation Methods

Different ingredients and formulas have different processing characteristics, so there is no single granulation approach suitable for all products.

YTBIO defines the appropriate granulation plan based on the client's formula composition, ingredient characteristics, target granule features, and end-application requirements. Selecting a suitable process route according to the product's own requirements helps clients obtain granule products better suited to downstream production needs.

This flexible approach to granulation is especially suitable for nutritional product development involving multiple ingredient combinations or distinctive product positioning.

Particle Size Customization

Granule size is a key parameter in granule product development.

Depending on the final dosage form and usage scenario, clients may have different requirements for granule size and consistency. For example, granules intended for capsule filling, tablet production, stick packs, or powdered supplements may face different requirements in actual processing.

YTBIO can customize particle size according to the client's product specifications and end application, making granules better suited to subsequent production workflows.

Formula Customization

Granulation production is closely tied to the formula. Ratios between ingredients, active ingredient combinations, and the overall formula structure can all influence final granule formation and product performance.

YTBIO provides granulation services together with formula development and ingredient application experience, offering recommendations and adjustments to ingredient combinations and formulas based on the client's product positioning, target market, and functional requirements.

Combining formula development with the granulation process reduces the handover difficulty between formula and actual production and provides more flexible development options for different product concepts. To discuss how formula development connects with granulation processes, email...

Final Dosage Form Customization

According to different markets and consumer needs, granules can be further applied in a variety of final dosage forms.

YTBIO offers flexible granule solutions for:



Capsules

Tablets

Stick packs

Powdered supplements Other custom dosage forms

This flexibility allows brands to choose the appropriate final product format based on target market, daily dosage, product positioning, and consumer usage habits.

Comprehensive OEM/ODM Capabilities from Ingredients to Finished Products

YTBIO's granulation OEM/ODM services are built on long-term experience in ingredient production and nutritional product manufacturing. By integrating ingredient and finished-product manufacturing capabilities, YTBIO extends ingredient application experience further into formula development and product manufacturing. For brands, this means product development can be planned starting from the ingredient stage, rather than waiting until the formula is finalized to separately find granulation or finished-product manufacturing suppliers.

From ingredient screening, formula design, and sample development to granulation and final product manufacturing, YTBIO provides the corresponding production support according to client needs.

Custom Granulation: A Key Stage in Dietary Supplement Product Development

As the global dietary supplement and functional food market continues to become more segmented and diversified, granulation is evolving from a pure production process into an important stage of product development.

YTBIO provides custom granulation OEM/ODM solutions, developing products according to clients' formulas, particle size, release characteristics, and functional requirements, and delivering granule solutions suitable for capsules, tablets, stick packs, powdered supplements, and other dosage forms.

To learn more about granulation OEM/ODM, formula development, nutritional ingredients, and finished-product manufacturing services, please visit YTBIO's official website:

Telephone/WhatsApp: +8617782577059

Email: ...

About Us

Rooted in Nature. Refined for Better Health. We believe better health starts with nature. Guided by the principle of“as natural and pure as possible,”Carefully select traceable plant-based and biological ingredients to create high-quality health solutions.