MENAFN - GetNews) Xi'an City,Shaanxi Province,China- November 28, 2026

Our MRL villa lifts are designed specifically for retrofit projects. By integrating the drive system and controller within the shaft itself, we eliminate the need for a bulky penthouse on the roof. This design requires a pit as shallow as 300mm, making it possible to install a premium lift in the center of a spiral staircase or even on an outdoor balcony.

Recently, a project in Dubai required a panoramic lift to be installed in a 20-year-old villa. The challenge was the strict height limit. SSEC provided a customized Aluminum Alloy Glass Shaft lift. Because our Japanese-tech control systems are compact, we successfully installed a 400kg capacity lift without altering the villa's roofline.

We believe a home lift should be "invisible" in its operation but "stunning" in its design. Homeowners can choose from 360-degree glass views, titanium finishes, or marble flooring to match their interior decor.

Ready to upgrade your home's accessibility? Contact the SSEC engineering team for a free shaft layout consultation.

If you have an upcoming elevator project or would like a quotation based on your specific requirements, feel free to contact us at any time:

Tel/WhatsApp: 8618189247960

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About Us

In today's built environment, vertical transportation is an essential part of modern architecture, ensuring safety, efficiency, and seamless mobility with in residential, commercial, and public buildings facilities are equipped with advanced processing equipment and strict inspection procedures to ensure consistent product performance and compliance with international standards.