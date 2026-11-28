Propow Energy Is a Leading Agricultural Robot Battery Manufacturer in China

Advanced lithium battery solutions empower agricultural robotics OEMs to achieve longer runtime, higher operational efficiency, and reliable performance in demanding environments.

HUIZHOU, China, November 2026 — As the global agricultural industry accelerates its transition toward automation, electrification, and intelligent farming, demand for reliable and customized battery solutions for agricultural robots continues to grow.

Propow Energy, a leading lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery manufacturer in China, provides advanced battery solutions for global agricultural robotics manufacturers, intelligent agricultural equipment companies, and OEM/ODM partners.

Advanced Battery Solutions for Agricultural Robotics

With over 20 years of battery industry experience and 109+ patents, Propow Energy combines engineering expertise, advanced battery management technology, and scalable manufacturing capabilities to address the evolving power requirements of agricultural robotics.

Its agricultural battery solutions cover a wide range of applications, including:



Autonomous robotic lawn mowers

Agricultural weeding robots

Spraying and crop protection robots

Harvesting and seeding robots

Agricultural autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) Electric agricultural machinery

Propow Energy offers flexible battery solutions across 24V, 36V, 48V, 60V, 72V, and 96V platforms, with customized capacities and configurations to meet different equipment requirements.

Engineered for Demanding Agricultural Environments

Agricultural robots frequently operate in challenging outdoor environments involving dust, moisture, vibration, temperature fluctuations, and extended working hours.

Propow Energy develops lithium battery systems designed to address these operational challenges, offering:



Long runtime and extended cycle life

Stable power output and intelligent BMS protection

Waterproof, dustproof, and vibration-resistant design options

Flexible fast-charging solutions

Customized CAN and RS485 communication protocols

Customizable BT APP monitoring Remote diagnostics and OTA firmware updates

These capabilities help agricultural robotics manufacturers improve equipment reliability, reduce operational downtime, and optimize total cost of ownership.

Customized OEM/ODM Solutions for Global Manufacturers

Recognizing that agricultural robots have diverse power requirements, Propow Energy provides comprehensive OEM/ODM services covering battery voltage, capacity, dimensions, housing, BMS functions, communication protocols, connectors, and private labeling.

Its engineering and R&D teams work closely with customers throughout battery design, prototype development, system integration, testing, and mass production.

The company also provides testing and certification support according to specific product requirements and target market regulations.

A Reliable Manufacturing Partner for Agricultural Electrification

Supported by ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 management systems, comprehensive testing facilities, strict quality control, and scalable production capabilities, Propow Energy is committed to delivering consistent product quality and reliable long-term supply.

Serving customers across more than 150 countries and regions, Propow Energy continues to invest in battery technology innovation and customized energy solutions, supporting the global agricultural industry's transition toward smarter, more efficient, and sustainable operations.

About Us

Propow Energy is a professional lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery manufacturer specializing in motive power and energy storage solutions. The company provides customized battery solutions and comprehensive OEM/ODM services for global industrial customers.