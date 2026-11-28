Project Spotlight: Mongolia School No. 189

Jiansheng Furniture successfully equipped Mongolia School No. 189 with high-quality student desks and chairs, providing a reliable foundation for students' daily academic activities. The project focused on functional, durable designs that maximize classroom space and support an organized learning environment. This successful delivery further demonstrates Jiansheng's extensive experience in international school supply, offering versatile, end-to-end furniture solutions that meet the rigorous demands of global educational projects.

Classroom Desks and Chairs for Everyday Learning

The classroom desks and chairs supplied for the project are designed around the practical needs of students and teachers. As essential classroom furniture, the student desks and chairs provide dedicated learning spaces for lessons, reading, writing, and individual study.

A well-organized arrangement of classroom desks and chairs can also help schools make better use of classroom space. For Mongolia School No. 189, the classroom furniture provides a practical foundation for daily teaching and learning.

Practical Classroom Furniture for Long-Term School Use

School furniture is used frequently throughout the school year, so durability and stable construction are important considerations when selecting classroom furniture. Jiansheng Furniture follows standardized production and quality-control procedures to maintain consistent quality across its student desks and chairs.

The combination of practical design and professional manufacturing makes these classroom desks and chairs suitable for everyday educational environments, helping schools build functional and dependable classrooms.

Efficient Manufacturing and Quality Control

As a professional school furniture manufacturer, Jiansheng Furniture manages key stages of production through an established manufacturing process. From material preparation and component production to assembly, inspection, and packaging, quality checks are applied throughout the production of student desks and chairs.

This manufacturing approach helps ensure that classroom furniture meets project specifications and supports consistent delivery for international school furniture orders.

Jiansheng Furniture's Global Project Experience

Jiansheng Furniture has 20+ years of experience in school furniture manufacturing, with a 150,000m2 manufacturing base and customers in 132 countries. As an MOE Tender Expert, Jiansheng Furniture has supplied products to 40+ MOE projects, building extensive experience in education procurement.

With a monthly production capacity of 100,000 sets of student desks and chairs, Jiansheng Furniture is equipped to handle large-scale orders of student desks and chairs and other school furniture.

Customized Classroom Furniture Solutions

Jiansheng Furniture provides comprehensive classroom furniture solutions featuring full OEM & ODM capabilities, custom color matching, branding integration, and professional 3D design services. These services empower education buyers to tailor student desks and chairs to specific classroom layouts, project specifications, and school branding requirements. Whether a project calls for standard configurations or bespoke furniture suites, Jiansheng Furniture delivers end-to-end support—from initial product design and manufacturing through to final delivery and project fulfillment.

Reliable Student Desks and Chairs Supplier

The successful delivery to Mongolia School No. 189 demonstrates Jiansheng Furniture's ability to provide reliable student desks and chairs for international education projects. By combining practical classroom desks and chairs, professional manufacturing, and flexible classroom furniture services, Jiansheng Furniture provides schools and education buyers with dependable furniture solutions for modern learning environments.

About us

Fujian Jiansheng Furniture Group Co., Ltd founded in 2003, Jiansheng Group is a global provider of high-end commercial furniture solutions, with education furniture business as its core, covering popular business sectors such as office furniture and medical furniture. With two factories and one domestic brand marketing company, JS Education covers an area of 100,000m2, employing over 400 staff. Its brand L.DOCTOR is well known in the global school furniture market. Upon the good quality and service, L.DOCTOR is wining increasing government school projects home and abroad. Its monthly production capacity is about 100 * 40HQ, exporting to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Egypt, Namibia, Zambia, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, Costa Rica, Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latvia, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea...Our company is also the official supplier of Ministry of Education P.R.C.