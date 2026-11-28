Manage2retain Sets Out Five Onboarding Strategies To Help New Hires Stay
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Waterloo, Ontario, November 28, 2026: Recruiting the right people takes more time and money than ever. Yet much of that investment is lost when new employees leave before their first anniversary. Manage2Retain, a workforce stability consulting practice serving healthcare, manufacturing and other workforce-intensive organizations, is calling on executives to measure what happens in a new employee's first 6 to 12 months during onboarding.
HOSPITAL- NSI Nursing Solutions' 2026 National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report found that 29.5% of all new hospital hires left within the first year, and that employees with less than one year of service accounted for 35.6% of all hospital turnover. HOMECARE-According to The Resource, caregiver turnover benchmarks range from 17.6% for specialty practices to 32.1% for long-term care facilities. MANUFACTURING- According to The Resource. First-year (new-hire) turnover rates in manufacturing typically range from 25% to 35%, with nearly 30% of total manufacturing employee turnover occurring during the first year on the job.,,,, Gallup finds that only 12% of employees strongly agree that their organization does a great job onboarding new employees.
Each early exit is expensive. Gallup estimates that the cost of replacing an individual employee can range from one-half to two times the employee's annual salary. When a new hire resigns during onboarding, the organization loses the recruitment investment, the training cost, the productivity and the management time, and adds workload and overtime to the team left behind.
"Recruiting great talent has never been more difficult, or more expensive," said Douglas Brown, President of Manage2Retain. "The first few months establish an employee's perception of the organization. Poor onboarding, limited support and unclear expectations often lead to early disengagement and voluntary resignation. Organizations need to see it early, and act while it still changes the outcome."
Five Onboarding Strategies That Generate Improvement
Manage2Retain recommends that employers focus on five areas:
●Hire for fit, not only for skills. Assess candidates against the culture, leadership style, team dynamics and environment they will join, as well as skill, experience and role requirements, before the offer is made.
●Set clear expectations from the first day. New hires need a clear picture of their role, their responsibilities and what success looks like in the job.
●Gather structured feedback at milestones. Check in at set points through the first 6 to 12 months to learn whether needs and expectations are being met, rather than waiting for an exit interview.
●Equip the manager. Managers have significant impact on shaping a new employee's daily experience. Regular one-to-one conversations in the early months let problems surface while they can still be solved.
●Act fast, repeatedly. Treat early disconnects as warning signs, agree on action steps, monitor/measure improvement, then check again.
Manage2Retain's Accolgo: New Hire Retention Success Platform gathers structured feedback at key milestones through the first 6 to 12 months, so managers can see whether needs and expectations are being met or unmet. It works alongside the firm's Fitme pre-hire fit assessment and its manager development and coaching.
Employers can also gauge their own workforce risk with the free Executive Workforce Stability Scorecard, a five-minute self-assessment, or estimate what turnover is costing them with the Workforce Stability Cost Calculator.
About Manage2Retain
Manage2Retain is a workforce stability consulting practice based in Waterloo, Ontario, serving organizations across Canada and the United States. It works with healthcare, manufacturing and other workforce-intensive organizations to identify and improve the conditions that drive disengagement, turnover and absenteeism, along with workplace capacity, quality and safety concerns and patient/client dissatisfaction, before they become financial and operational consequences. Its diagnostics and improvement processes are powered by BP2W (An Even Better Place to Work), Fitme, Accolgo and other support services.
HOSPITAL- NSI Nursing Solutions' 2026 National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report found that 29.5% of all new hospital hires left within the first year, and that employees with less than one year of service accounted for 35.6% of all hospital turnover. HOMECARE-According to The Resource, caregiver turnover benchmarks range from 17.6% for specialty practices to 32.1% for long-term care facilities. MANUFACTURING- According to The Resource. First-year (new-hire) turnover rates in manufacturing typically range from 25% to 35%, with nearly 30% of total manufacturing employee turnover occurring during the first year on the job.,,,, Gallup finds that only 12% of employees strongly agree that their organization does a great job onboarding new employees.
Each early exit is expensive. Gallup estimates that the cost of replacing an individual employee can range from one-half to two times the employee's annual salary. When a new hire resigns during onboarding, the organization loses the recruitment investment, the training cost, the productivity and the management time, and adds workload and overtime to the team left behind.
"Recruiting great talent has never been more difficult, or more expensive," said Douglas Brown, President of Manage2Retain. "The first few months establish an employee's perception of the organization. Poor onboarding, limited support and unclear expectations often lead to early disengagement and voluntary resignation. Organizations need to see it early, and act while it still changes the outcome."
Five Onboarding Strategies That Generate Improvement
Manage2Retain recommends that employers focus on five areas:
●Hire for fit, not only for skills. Assess candidates against the culture, leadership style, team dynamics and environment they will join, as well as skill, experience and role requirements, before the offer is made.
●Set clear expectations from the first day. New hires need a clear picture of their role, their responsibilities and what success looks like in the job.
●Gather structured feedback at milestones. Check in at set points through the first 6 to 12 months to learn whether needs and expectations are being met, rather than waiting for an exit interview.
●Equip the manager. Managers have significant impact on shaping a new employee's daily experience. Regular one-to-one conversations in the early months let problems surface while they can still be solved.
●Act fast, repeatedly. Treat early disconnects as warning signs, agree on action steps, monitor/measure improvement, then check again.
Manage2Retain's Accolgo: New Hire Retention Success Platform gathers structured feedback at key milestones through the first 6 to 12 months, so managers can see whether needs and expectations are being met or unmet. It works alongside the firm's Fitme pre-hire fit assessment and its manager development and coaching.
Employers can also gauge their own workforce risk with the free Executive Workforce Stability Scorecard, a five-minute self-assessment, or estimate what turnover is costing them with the Workforce Stability Cost Calculator.
About Manage2Retain
Manage2Retain is a workforce stability consulting practice based in Waterloo, Ontario, serving organizations across Canada and the United States. It works with healthcare, manufacturing and other workforce-intensive organizations to identify and improve the conditions that drive disengagement, turnover and absenteeism, along with workplace capacity, quality and safety concerns and patient/client dissatisfaction, before they become financial and operational consequences. Its diagnostics and improvement processes are powered by BP2W (An Even Better Place to Work), Fitme, Accolgo and other support services.
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