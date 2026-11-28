Jute Commissioner Imposes Stock Limits On Raw Jute For Balers, Stockists, Traders And Jute Mills
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28 November 2026, Delhi: The Jute Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, has issued an Order dated 27 November 2026 prescribing maximum limits on the quantity of raw jute that any person may hold at any point in time, whether on own account or on account of third parties. The Order has been issued under Clause 5 and Clause 6(1)(iii) of the Jute and Jute Textiles Control Order, 2016.
The imposition of stock limits has been necessitated for improving the availability of raw jute for the stakeholders.
Jute Stock Limits
Raw jute balers with baling press in the same premises (registered with the Office of the Jute Commissioner and submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal or having applied for registration by the date of notification): Maximum 1,000 Quintals at any time.
All other stockists (registered and submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal, or having applied for registration by the date of notification): Maximum 100 Quintals at any time.
Stockists/balers not registered and not applied for registration by the date of notification, and registered stockists/balers not submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal: Maximum 5 Quintals.
Jute mills/manufacturing units of jute goods from raw jute: Maximum 90 days' consumption as per current production rate.
Regulatory Instructions
Entities holding stock in excess of the prescribed limit must sell the excess quantity and physically deliver it to the consignee on or before 10th December 2026.
With immediate effect, all purchases of fresh stock must stop until the stock held falls within the prescribed limit.
All persons covered by the Order must declare and update their stock every fortnight through returns on the Jute SMART portal ().
Raw jute stored at a single premise will be treated as a single stock, irrespective of whether it stands in the names of different traders, stockists or balers. Where entities share a godown or baling press, the aggregate quantity held on that premise must not exceed the prescribed limit.
Where raw jute has been contracted for sale, it will continue to be treated as held by the seller until it is physically delivered to the buyer.
Enforcement and Compliance
Authorized representatives of the Jute Commissioner and State Police officials may enter and search premises, including godowns, inspect books and records to verify that stocks have been correctly declared, and seize raw jute reasonably believed to have been stored in contravention of the Order.
Request shall be made to respective State Governments for assistance in enforcement action against the entities hoarding the raw jute.
Any contravention is punishable under Clause 11 of the Jute and Jute Textiles Control Order, 2016, read with Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, which provides for imprisonment and fine.
The confiscation provisions for violation of the order are defined under Section 6 and penalty for false statements is provided under Section 9 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
The volatility in the prices and speculative increases have the potential to threaten the jute industry and has potential for disruption in the production and employment in the industry. These measures are intended to stabilise jute supply, prevent market manipulation, and support the interests of farmers, manufacturers, and consumers nationwide.
The imposition of stock limits has been necessitated for improving the availability of raw jute for the stakeholders.
Jute Stock Limits
Raw jute balers with baling press in the same premises (registered with the Office of the Jute Commissioner and submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal or having applied for registration by the date of notification): Maximum 1,000 Quintals at any time.
All other stockists (registered and submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal, or having applied for registration by the date of notification): Maximum 100 Quintals at any time.
Stockists/balers not registered and not applied for registration by the date of notification, and registered stockists/balers not submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal: Maximum 5 Quintals.
Jute mills/manufacturing units of jute goods from raw jute: Maximum 90 days' consumption as per current production rate.
Regulatory Instructions
Entities holding stock in excess of the prescribed limit must sell the excess quantity and physically deliver it to the consignee on or before 10th December 2026.
With immediate effect, all purchases of fresh stock must stop until the stock held falls within the prescribed limit.
All persons covered by the Order must declare and update their stock every fortnight through returns on the Jute SMART portal ().
Raw jute stored at a single premise will be treated as a single stock, irrespective of whether it stands in the names of different traders, stockists or balers. Where entities share a godown or baling press, the aggregate quantity held on that premise must not exceed the prescribed limit.
Where raw jute has been contracted for sale, it will continue to be treated as held by the seller until it is physically delivered to the buyer.
Enforcement and Compliance
Authorized representatives of the Jute Commissioner and State Police officials may enter and search premises, including godowns, inspect books and records to verify that stocks have been correctly declared, and seize raw jute reasonably believed to have been stored in contravention of the Order.
Request shall be made to respective State Governments for assistance in enforcement action against the entities hoarding the raw jute.
Any contravention is punishable under Clause 11 of the Jute and Jute Textiles Control Order, 2016, read with Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, which provides for imprisonment and fine.
The confiscation provisions for violation of the order are defined under Section 6 and penalty for false statements is provided under Section 9 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
The volatility in the prices and speculative increases have the potential to threaten the jute industry and has potential for disruption in the production and employment in the industry. These measures are intended to stabilise jute supply, prevent market manipulation, and support the interests of farmers, manufacturers, and consumers nationwide.
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