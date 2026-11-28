MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From swimming alongside gentle whale sharks to discovering historic silver-mining towns, world-class gastronomy and spectacular sunshine, La Paz is the perfect winter escape

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When winter arrives in Canada, there is a place in Mexico where sunshine, turquoise waters and unforgettable experiences are waiting. Welcome to La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur, a captivating coastal destination that invites Canadian travelers to exchange snow boots for sandals and discover a different kind of winter.

Known for its extraordinary natural beauty, laid-back lifestyle and authentic Mexican character, La Paz offers the perfect combination of adventure, culture, relaxation and culinary discovery.

1. SWIM WITH THE GENTLE GIANTS OF THE SEA

La Paz is one of the world's remarkable destinations for marine wildlife encounters. During whale shark season, visitors can experience the magic of swimming alongside the world's largest fish under regulated and responsible tourism guidelines.

Beyond whale sharks, the waters surrounding La Paz offer extraordinary opportunities to discover sea lions, dolphins, whales, tropical fish and the spectacular marine ecosystem around Espíritu Santo Island.

2. DISCOVER THE CULTURE, HISTORY AND TRADITIONS OF BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR

La Paz is much more than a beautiful coastline. It is a destination rich in history, traditions and authentic Mexican experiences.

Just outside the city, the charming historic mining town of El Triunfo welcomes visitors with its fascinating past, picturesque streets, museums and cultural heritage. Travelers can explore local museums, discover the stories of Baja California Sur and enjoy cultural celebrations and traditional events that bring the community together. These experiences offer a wonderful opportunity for Canadian visitors to connect with the authentic spirit of Mexico.

3. A NEW CHAPTER IN HOSPITALITY: HOTEL PERLA AND GOLF

For travelers looking for comfort, character and a memorable stay, historic Hotel Perla represents an iconic part of La Paz's waterfront heritage. First opened in 1940, Hotel Perla has been part of the city's story for generations and is entering an exciting new chapter.

Combined with golf experiences in the region, beautiful coastal scenery and exceptional outdoor living, La Paz offers a refreshing option for couples, friends and active travelers seeking a winter getaway.

4. A CULINARY DESTINATION THAT DESERVES ATTENTION

Baja California Sur is increasingly attracting international attention for its culinary creativity and exceptional local ingredients. From freshly caught seafood and traditional Mexican flavors to innovative contemporary cuisine, La Paz offers a delicious taste of the region.

The MICHELIN Guide's arrival in Baja California Sur has further elevated the state's culinary profile, with restaurants in the region receiving MICHELIN recognition. In La Paz, NEMI is among the restaurants featured in the Guide's selection.

Another notable addition to the city's culinary scene is Quemadero, recognized among the 250 Best Restaurants in Mexico by Culinaria Mexicana and San Pellegrino. Located along La Paz's waterfront, the restaurant brings together premium ingredients from the region, sourced from local fishermen and farmers, with open-fire cooking techniques, raw preparations and signature mixology offering a distinctive interpretation of Baja California Sur's ingredients and culinary identity.

These restaurants are another compelling reason to discover La Paz and experience the creativity and character of its gastronomy.

5. SUNSHINE, OPEN SPACES AND CONNECTIONS FROM CANADA

With its inviting winter climate, spectacular sunsets and outdoor lifestyle, La Paz offers an appealing escape from Canada's colder months. Visitors can enjoy sailing, kayaking, paddleboarding, beach days, nature excursions and leisurely afternoons along the iconic Malecón waterfront. With air connections through major Mexican and North American gateways, La Paz is an accessible destination for Canadian travelers looking for something different this winter.

A WINTER ESCAPE WITH A DIFFERENT KIND OF MAGIC

Whether it is a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a whale shark, an afternoon exploring the history of El Triunfo, a round of golf, an unforgettable dinner or simply enjoying the sunshine by the water, La Paz offers something for every kind of traveler.

This winter, discover a Mexico that is authentic, welcoming, naturally spectacular and full of surprises.

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Swimming with whale sharks: an encounter with the gentle giants of the sea

CONTACT: Marisol Hernandez Fideicomiso de Turismo de La Paz 305-300-2249...