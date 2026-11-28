CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization and a preeminent provider of zero‐footprint, cloud‐based medical imaging SDKs, today announced F.A.S.T.® AI Coding Copilot, which combines the power of AI coding assistants with Fovia's proven imaging SDKs, enabling PACS vendors and medical imaging developers to bring advanced imaging applications to market in significantly less time. By connecting AI assistants directly to imaging SDK documentation and example code, the Coding Copilot helps teams quickly build complete imaging applications from APIs, ready-to-use examples and powerful advanced imaging tools.









Fovia introduces F.A.S.T.® AI Coding Copilot, connecting AI coding assistants with advanced medical imaging SDKs to accelerate application development and reduce time to market.

F.A.S.T. AI Coding Copilot, powered by a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, helps software development teams quickly identify relevant APIs, discover working code examples and implement advanced visualization capabilities. Answering questions from keyword, semantic and hybrid searches, the server points AI coding assistants to the exact API symbols and working sample templates that match the task. Additionally, technical information is preprocessed into formats optimized for AI coding assistants, accelerating response times while measurably reducing token usage. The Coding Copilot indexes Fovia SDKs, covering browser viewers, volume rendering, annotations, segmentation, fusion, MPR/MIP reconstruction and more. It also includes Fovia Data Manager guidance for study access, plugins and cloud data sources. By making Fovia's technical resources readily accessible through AI coding assistants, the service enables engineering teams to spend less time searching for technical information and more time building, integrating and deploying advanced medical imaging solutions.

By combining Fovia's high-performance imaging SDKs with AI-assisted coding, product teams can accelerate the transition from prototype to production, shorten R&D timelines and reduce the effort required to incorporate advanced imaging capabilities into their products.

“PACS vendors and medical imaging software companies are under constant pressure to deliver more advanced capabilities while minimizing development costs and shortening time to market,” said Noah Brickman, Chief Architect of F.A.S.T. AI Coding Copilot, Fovia, Inc.“F.A.S.T. AI Coding Copilot brings together AI-assisted development and our proven visualization technology, enabling engineering teams to work more efficiently, expand product functionality and respond more quickly to market demands.”

The Coding Copilot is ultimately designed to reduce time to market for 2D and 3D imaging solutions. Key benefits include:



AI-Powered SDK Documentation: Direct access to comprehensive medical imaging SDK documentation and sample applications through AI coding assistants.

Context-Aware Code Guidance: Intelligent identification of relevant code references and working examples aligned with development goals.

Minimized Token Usage: MCP server that pre-preps SDK documentation and example apps into minimized AI-ready formats, enabling AI coding assistants to deliver quicker responses while significantly reducing token usage.

Accelerated API & Template Discovery: Rapid identification of APIs, code samples and templates needed to build imaging applications.

Advanced Visualization Integration: Simplified implementation of volume rendering, MPR/MIP reconstruction, segmentation, annotations, image fusion and other imaging capabilities.

Streamlined Data Access: Includes the Fovia Data Manager integration, with guidance for study access, plugins and cloud-based data sources.

Compatibility with Established AI Development Tools: Seamless integration with Cursor, Claude, Microsoft Copilot and other AI coding assistants for accelerated vibe coding workflows. Shorter Research & Development Timelines: Accelerated product development through simplified integration of advanced visualization technology.



F.A.S.T. AI Coding Copilot represents another advancement in Fovia's developer-focused technology portfolio, combining decades of medical imaging expertise with emerging vibe coding and AI-assisted development capabilities.

About Fovia

Fovia, Inc. is a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud‐based, zero‐footprint medical imaging SDKs and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering® technology. The company's latest innovations include F.A.S.T.® AI Coding Copilot, F.A.S.T.® Access and F.A.S.T.® Download-designed to accelerate imaging application development, optimize cloud image access and enable high-speed medical imaging data delivery. The company has also developed XStream® HDVR®, F.A.S.T.® Hybrid Rendering, F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, RapidPrint® and TruRender®. For AI-driven imaging workflows, Fovia AI offers F.A.S.T.® aiCockpit® and F.A.S.T.® AI SDK, enabling radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia AI's product suite include F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows and F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia AI's product suite and Fovia's 20+ years of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit fovia.ai or fovia.com.

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: Not all of the applications mentioned here are available for clinical use.

Media Contact:

Fovia, Inc.

Shay Kilby

866.3D.FOVIA or 650.257.4063

Fax: 650.618.2797

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Visit Fovia at Booth #4125 during the 112Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, November 29 – December 2 to view demonstrations of this exciting technology. For additional information or to schedule a demonstration, visit