MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) Bidhannagar North police on Saturday arrested Shuvro Bhattacharya, the former registrar of the West Bengal Yoga and Naturopathy Council, on charges of issuing government certificates to unqualified individuals.

The arrest follows a formal complaint lodged on November 14, 2025, by the council's then-president, Tushar Shil. Bhattacharya, a homoeopathic doctor reportedly close to former state minister Sujit Bose, was taken into custody based on that FIR.

The case stems from a 2023 initiative by the Yoga Council to curb the growing number of unverified yoga instructors across West Bengal by conducting a qualifying examination through a recognised institution. Official records indicate that 24 candidates were granted certificates following an examination held on September 1, 2023, during Bhattacharya's tenure as registrar.

Irregularities surfaced after Bhattacharya stepped down from his post in 2025. Investigations revealed that the certifications violated provisions of the West Bengal Yoga and Naturopathy Act, 2010.

Of the 24 recipients, 19 were allegedly cleared to practice as yoga instructors without sitting for any examination, while the remaining five were certified despite major procedural lapses and without meeting the requisite eligibility norms for 'Class-A' and 'Class-B' credentials.

Following a complaint forwarded to Raj Bhavan, Swasthya Bhavan constituted an inquiry committee on the directives of then-Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. Subsequently, on January 27, 2025, Bhattacharya himself issued an order revoking all 24 certificates.

Although the affected recipients moved court against the revocation, the judiciary upheld the council's decision to cancel the credentials. Thereafter, Shil convened a council meeting and lodged the police complaint that led to Saturday's arrest.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, Shil expressed dismay over the former registrar's actions.

"We are people of yoga. Why did he do such a thing? We helped him in everything. Even after this, I could not think that he would do such a thing," he said.