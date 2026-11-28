MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 28 (IANS) Bangladesh should not let the economic appeal of the proposed China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor (CMBC) overshadow the realities of a route passing through a conflict-ridden region, particularly amid major power rivalry, a report has warned.

It noted that Dhaka should not commit to the project without a clear assessment of the potential costs and consequences.

“The proposal emerged during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on 26 June 2026. China outlined a possible link from Kunming, in Yunnan province, through Myanmar to Kyaukphyu, followed by a sea connection to Bangladesh. But the route, Bangladeshi port, cargo volume and transport arrangements remain unsettled,” a report in Bangladesh's leading newspaper 'The Daily Observer' highlighted.

“For China, the project fits a wider effort to secure access to the Indian Ocean. Beijing has invested in the deep-sea port and special economic zone at Kyaukphyu. Oil and gas pipelines from the Myanmar coast to Yunnan are in place, giving China an energy route that does not depend entirely on the Strait of Malacca. A link to Bangladesh could extend this network and strengthen trade as well as strategic access across the Bay of Bengal. These would bring China strategic gains,” it added.

According to the report, Myanmar remains the most significant practical hurdle for the project, as the country has remained mired in conflict since the military takeover in 2021.

“The Arakan Army controls most of Rakhine State, while the military retains some coastal positions, including around Kyaukphyu. Fighting has continued near strategic locations. Any transport route through this territory would need the consent of those who exercise control and reliable security arrangements. An agreement with Myanmar's military government alone may not be enough. Until a durable political settlement emerges, the land connection will remain exposed to disruption,” it mentioned.

The report noted that India's interests cannot be overlooked. The proposed framework, as outlined, connects China, Myanmar and Bangladesh while leaving India out.

Although the Chinese Ambassador said that other countries, including India, would be welcome to join, New Delhi may still view an expanded Chinese presence near its eastern approaches and the Bay of Bengal with concern, 'The Daily Observer' report mentioned.

“Bangladesh has every right to pursue Chinese investment. But it cannot afford sources of mistrust with its largest neighbour. The answer is transparency, regional and extra-regional consultation,” it noted.

Highlighting the wider implications of the project, the report said,“Bangladesh should require a feasibility study, cost-benefit assessment and transparent financing before making commitments. It should set safeguards for ports, telecommunications and commercial data, and assess environmental and social costs. It should consult India, Japan and other extra-regional partners while engaging all relevant actors in Myanmar. Any agreement must protect the sovereignty of Bangladesh and allow it to be reviewed if security conditions change."