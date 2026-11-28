MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Saturday that true leadership is measured not by the awards we receive but by the positive impact we create in the lives of others in society and in the institutions we serve.

Addressing the National Round of the 1st ICSI Youth Board Meeting (YBM) Competition 2026, Gupta highlighted the relevance of ethical and visionary leadership in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The Speaker said that the nation needs capable professionals who can combine innovation and strategic thinking with integrity, accountability and social responsibility.

Drawing parallels between legislative institutions and corporate boardrooms, he observed that both function through dialogue, diverse perspectives, transparency and collective wisdom.

He emphasised that leadership is not merely about authority but about listening, building consensus and taking decisions in the larger interest of the institution and society.

Gupta noted that the Youth Board Meeting Competition provides valuable exposure to these principles while strengthening participants' analytical abilities, communication skills and collaborative decision-making.

Organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), the national-level competition brought together talented student teams from educational institutions across the country, providing them with a platform to demonstrate their leadership abilities, corporate governance knowledge, strategic thinking and decision-making skills.

The Speaker also presented awards to the winning teams and congratulated all participants for their dedication and performance.

Gupta said that reaching the National Round itself was a significant accomplishment, reflecting perseverance, teamwork, intellectual rigour and a commitment to excellence.

He commended ICSI for conceptualising this visionary initiative, which bridges the gap between academic learning and practical experience by familiarising students with corporate boardroom proceedings, strategic deliberations and responsible decision-making.

He also appreciated ICSI's student-centric initiatives under the dynamic leadership of its President, particularly those aimed at expanding learning opportunities, promoting technological awareness and extending support to deserving students.

Sharing insights from his own journey, Gupta recalled his student years at Shri Ram College of Commerce and his experience as Vice President of the Delhi University Students' Union.

He spoke about his journey from student leadership and grassroots participation to serving as a Councillor, legislator and subsequently as Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Encouraging the young participants, he said that success is not determined by where one begins but by perseverance, discipline, integrity and continuous learning.

Congratulating the award winners, he urged them to consider their achievements as the beginning of a greater journey, while reminding other participants that every competition and challenge offers valuable lessons and opportunities for growth.

The Speaker emphasised that leadership is a privilege accompanied by responsibility and expressed confidence that the young participants would emerge as future corporate leaders, Company Secretaries, entrepreneurs, governance professionals, policymakers and institution-builders.