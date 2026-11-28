MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The two factions of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) merged on Saturday and elected K.N. Tripathi, a former Jharkhand minister, as the new National President of the labour organisation at an event held here, a trade union leader said.

The Chandrashekhar Dubey faction and the K.K. Tiwari faction of the INTUC formally merged at the National Merger Conference 2026 (34th General Conference) held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, said the union leader in a statement.

Apart from Tripathi's election, Abhay Kumar Dubey was elected Senior Vice President and K. K. Tiwari was elected unopposed as General Secretary, it said.

After his election as national president, Tripathi said, "I am deeply grateful for the trust the delegates have placed in me. Today, INTUC has returned to the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel in 1947. Our goal now is to bring every worker under one INTUC banner and fight for their rights in mines, factories, railways, banks and the unorganised sector."

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar was the chief guest at the conference, the statement said.

Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin, the All-India Congress Committee observer, also attended the event. Representatives from INTUC unions and federations from across the country participated in the conference, the statement said.

Tripathi expressed his gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who supported the unification of the organisation by sending an AICC observer.

He thanked Meira Kumar for her presence and guidance, and congratulated the representatives of both factions for putting the interests of workers above all differences.

The conference passed several resolutions and discussed labour laws and other important issues concerning workers in detail, it said.

The main resolution of the conference was to submit the newly elected working committee to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, so that he could unify the organisation and form a united INTUC, said the statement.

All the leaders who addressed the conference unanimously declared that INTUC will be united and remain united. Speakers said that years of division have weakened the workers' voice, and today, when workers' rights are under increasing pressure, a strong and united INTUC is the need of the hour, it said.