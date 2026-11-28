MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wished a happy birthday to 'my person', sister Shaheen Bhatt, on Saturday. The 'Darlings' actress uploaded 2 blurry photos with her sister in which their bond is palpable.

"you are love and love is you!! (Red heart and sparkles emoji) happy birthday my person @shaheenb (sic)," her wish for her elder sister read.

Before this, Alia and Shaheen's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan celebrated her special day with a lovely post on social media.

The 'Raazi' actress dropped a series of throwback childhood pictures featuring Shaheen and Alia on her Instagram handle, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday message for Shaheen.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Soni looked back on the days when her daughters were little.

The veteran actress wrote on her official Insta handle,“Yup. It's true. You're growing more beautiful by the day. But that's not why I love you. I love you because you're lovely. Kind. Smart. Love animals. Find solutions to all my difficult problems. Are a rock in a sandy, slippery, scary world."

Soni affectionately described her daughter Shaheen as someone who could be difficult to reach and convince.

“I love you even when you're impossible. When you're impossible to contact. Impossible to convince when I know I'm right. (I'm always right but that's another story.) And definitely impossible to get a picture with,” she went on to add.

Towards the end of the post, the veteran actress shared a simple birthday wish, saying,“Oh and I almost forgot. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

For the unversed, Shaheen is the elder daughter of Soni and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, while Alia is their younger daughter.

Alia and Shaheen also run the production banner together by the name Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The Bhatt sisters recently backed the romantic entertainer, 'Don't Be Shy', which premiered on Prime Video on September 25 this year.