MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) Bihar has recorded a significant increase in surgical procedures at district hospitals, with the number of operations rising from 2,428 in June 2026 to 11,643 in October 2026, reflecting an expansion of surgical and emergency healthcare services across the state.

The progress was reviewed by Health Minister Nishant Kumar during a meeting with senior departmental officials on Saturday.

The meeting assessed developments in hospital infrastructure, emergency services, medical facilities and ongoing healthcare programmes over the past six months.

The Minister reviewed preparations to provide round-the-clock emergency services and facilities for 76 types of surgeries at district hospitals.

At present, 190 ICU beds and 120 ventilators are operational across these facilities.

The meeting also reviewed the procurement of 1,947 medical devices worth around Rs 37 crore to strengthen surgical facilities.

The Bihar government aims to ensure that patients can access essential treatment and surgical care at district hospitals without having to travel to major medical centres.

Officials told Minister Nishant Kumar that Bihar had remained the country's top-performing state in the distribution of free medicines at government hospitals for 26 consecutive months.

Dialysis services have also been expanded to 94 healthcare institutions.

The meeting reviewed free pathology testing, the Chief Minister's Hemophilia Scheme and the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund.

The annual income eligibility limit for assistance under the latter scheme has been increased from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

Progress under the TB-Free India campaign, the Anaemia-Free Bihar initiative and screening programmes for non-communicable diseases was also assessed.

Bihar's performance in the HPV vaccination campaign was highlighted, with the state achieving its 100 per cent target and joining six states that have met their respective targets.

The Health Minister also reviewed maternal and child healthcare programmes and construction and expansion projects at major medical institutions, including PMCH, LNJP Hospital, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Darbhanga.

Discussions covered new medical colleges, medical equipment procurement, medicine availability, drug control, food safety, AYUSH programmes and organ transplantation services.

The potential use of artificial intelligence in healthcare delivery was also discussed.

Nishant Kumar directed officials to expedite the implementation of healthcare schemes, improve coordination among departments and complete projects within stipulated timelines.

"Developing robust health infrastructure, expanding modern technology-driven diagnostic and treatment facilities, and ensuring adequate human resources are the government's top priorities," he said.

Senior officials, including Health Department Secretary Kumar Ravi, State Health Society Executive Director Naval Kishore Chaudhary, BMSICL Managing Director Subrat Kumar Sen and State AYUSH Society Executive Director Vaibhav Chaudhary, attended the meeting.