MENAFN - IANS) Valsad, Nov 28 (IANS) The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Valsad district police has seized medicines and capsules worth Rs 1.17 crore allegedly stored for illegal sale at a residential flat in Pardi area and arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the case.

Two other accused, including the alleged supplier, are yet to be arrested. The seizure included 1,200 bottles of WECAN-D cough syrup, 14,400 Alprazolam tablets and 11,280 capsules containing Dicyclomine Hydrochloride, Tramadol Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen.

Police valued the seized stock at Rs 1,16,83,800. A mobile phone worth Rs 5,000 and a motorcycle worth Rs 30,000 were also seized, taking the total value of the confiscated property to Rs 1,17,18,800.

The arrested accused has been identified as Narendra Singh Purohit, 23, a businessman who resides at Beena Apartment in the Balakhadi area of Pardi. He originally belongs to Ashotra village in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

According to the police, an SOG team was patrolling the Pardi police station area as part of its routine operations when it intercepted Purohit on an unregistered Splendour motorcycle in State Bank Street, Ratnawadi, Kumbharwad, Pardi.

A subsequent search of the motorcycle and his flat, Flat No. 304 in Beena Apartment, led to the recovery of the medicines.

Police alleged that the stock had been kept for sale without the requisite permits or prescriptions from a registered medical practitioner.

Preliminary investigation revealed that another accused, identified as Krishnapal Singh Purohit, had allegedly purchased the stock illegally from a third person, identified as Rajendra Kumar Purohit, for resale.

Krishnapal Singh, who is also believed to reside at the same apartment, and Rajendra Kumar Purohit are yet to be arrested.

A complaint was lodged by SOG sub-inspector Y.P. Hadiya at Pardi police station, and further investigation has been handed over to the local police.

The police said the action was part of the state's "zero-tolerance policy" towards narcotic substances.

They have appealed to residents to report illegal drug-related activities to their nearest police station or through the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline on 1933, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.