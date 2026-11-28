MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 28 (IANS) Sandeep Lamichhane will lead host Nepal in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff, which will determine the four teams making it to the Qualifiers, and will take place from December 4-21.

The squad features several experienced players, including Karan KC, former captain Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, and wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh, as Nepal look to secure one of the four available spots in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Cricket Nepal has named their squad for the upcoming Playoff event, which is very crucial for them as they hope to secure a place in the elite competition.

The eight teams competing in the Playoff are Nepal, Italy, Namibia, Uganda, Kuwait, Canada, Jersey and the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will determine the final four teams to join the six sides that have already qualified for the next stage.

Six sides have already booked their place in the Qualifier, including two-time Men's Cricket World Cup winners West Indies, Ireland, the Netherlands, Oman, Scotland and the USA.

Four other teams will qualify via the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff, to be held in Nepal next month.

The ten teams in the Qualifier will be divided into two groups of five each. The round-robin group stage will be followed by a semifinal and a final, with the top four teams qualifying for the World Cup.

The 14-team World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa and Zimbabwe, who have secured automatic qualification as Full Member hosts. Eight other teams have earned direct entry through the ICC Men's ODI Rankings as of the September 30, 2026 cut-off date. They are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Nepal will be hoping to join them for the first time.

Nepal, which earned One Day International (ODI) status in 2018, has never appeared in the Men's Cricket World Cup (50 overs). The country has taken part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times in 2014, 2024 and 2026. Nepal have played 100 ODI matches, winning 50, losing 47, tying 1, and with 2 ending in a no-result. Nepal is ranked 17th in the ICC ODI Championship on 31 rating points.

Nepal squad:

Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Aasif Sheikh, Arjun Kumal, Ishan Pandey, Dev Khanal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid Khan, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Basir Ahamad, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Abhishesh Gautam.