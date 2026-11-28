MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the 'deepathoon' atop Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, terming it as a moment of "spiritual significance" and "divine joy".

The sacred Karthigai Deepam was lit at around 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Deepathoon atop the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, ending days of uncertainty, heightened religious tensions and an intense legal battle.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Home Minister offered salutations to Lord Murugan, saying: "Lord Murugan destroys evil forces with His ever-victorious spear, and the light of Karthigai Deepam dispels all darkness."

"May Lord Murugan bless everyone with joy, well-being and prosperity," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the sacred Deepathoon pillar, a "moment of immense spiritual significance and divine joy".

"The glowing flame is a timeless symbol of faith, devotion and the eternal light of our civilisation. May the divine radiance of Karthigai Deepam illuminate every heart and inspire us to uphold our rich spiritual and cultural traditions," he said on X.

The ceremony was conducted under the supervision of retired High Court judges and the protection of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a day after the Supreme Court issued contempt of court notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and other senior state authorities over the alleged willful disobedience of its order permitting the lighting of the traditional lamp.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the foothills despite rain to witness the lighting of the sacred lamp at the hilltop stone pillar, which has been at the centre of a prolonged dispute over religious customs and traditional worship practices.

The lighting of the lamp was greeted with celebrations and devotional chants of 'Arohara', even as CRPF personnel maintained tight security across the hill.

Security arrangements were substantially strengthened following the apex court's intervention, with additional contingents of central security personnel deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.