Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 28 (ANI): Experienced batting stalwart and former Bangladesh Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim has formally informed the Board of his decision to retire from international cricket following the ICC World Test Championship series against England at home in February 2027. The 39-year-old's decision will bring to a close a remarkable 21-year international career during which he has established himself as one of the finest cricketers to have represented Bangladesh, according to a press release from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Announcing Mushfiqur's decision, BCB President Tamim Iqbal said, "Mushfiqur has personally requested me to convey that the Test against England in Dhaka in February 2027 will be the final international match of his career. This is a deeply emotional moment for me. We have practically grown up together and travelled a similar path to international cricket, sharing many experiences along the way."

"He has given so much to Bangladesh cricket, both on and off the field, and his contribution will be remembered for a long time. His legacy is firmly established, and I have the utmost respect for his decision. I wish him and his family the very best for the future," Iqbal added.

Mushfiqur Rahim made his debut at Lord's back in 2005. In 108 Tests so far, he has scored 7062 runs at an average of 38.80. Over the years, he has been part of some memorable Test wins for Bangladesh, the latest being the nine-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin in August. His own form, however, has been patchy of late. After a hundred against Pakistan in Sylhet in May, he has crossed fifty just once in 11 innings. A mainstay of the national side for more than two decades, Mushfiqur has been at the heart of some of the country's most memorable moments in international cricket. He holds a special place in Bangladesh cricket history as the first Bangladeshi cricketer to feature in 100 Test matches and the first to reach the landmark of 7,000 runs in the format. His tally remains the highest by a Bangladesh batter in Test cricket. (ANI)