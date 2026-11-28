MENAFN - GetNews)"Connecting the World: JURRY, a China Certified Telecom Conduit Extrusion Line Producer at Work"

Kunshan, Jiangsu, China - November 28, 2026

As underground telecom networks expand to support growing digital infrastructure, how do pipe manufacturers ensure optical fiber microducts maintain microscopic inner smoothness and exact wall thickness? Maintaining precise ring stiffness across miles of continuous extrusion often presents significant operational hurdles. High-speed conduit production demands exceptional thermal control, smooth polymer melt delivery, and synchronized downstream calibration to prevent material degradation. Jurry (Shanghai Jurry Plastics Machinery Co.,Ltd.) addresses these exact physical manufacturing requirements through systematic engineering precision and robust component design. Operating as a China certified telecom conduit extrusion line producer, the machinery manufacturer designs and builds integrated HDPE and PVC pipe processing systems tailored for critical subterranean communication conduits.

Technical Demands of Modern Subterranean Telecom Conduits

Underground digital infrastructure relies heavily on specialized conduits, including HDPE silicon core pipes, multi-hole protective ducts, and PVC microduct bundles. These conduits safeguard delicate fiber optic cables from moisture, mechanical impact, and soil shifting. Unlike standard civil drainage or cable protection pipes, subterranean communication ducts demand rigorous geometric stability and internal surface characteristics.

During optical fiber installation, technicians utilize high-pressure air blowing techniques to navigate cables through long conduit sections. Any internal wall imperfection, inner diameter variance, or ovality deviation increases sliding friction, significantly limiting the maximum continuous blowing distance. Furthermore, conduits placed beneath heavy roadways require sustained ring stiffness without unnecessary material thickness, which would otherwise escalate raw material costs.

Achieving these tight mechanical standards requires specialized machinery. As a telecom conduit extrusion line producer, Shanghai Jurry Plastics Machinery Co.,Ltd focuses on mechanical consistency, temperature stability, and polymer melt homogeneity to deliver uniform conduit wall geometry at steady line speeds.

Engineering Architecture of the JURRY Telecom Conduit Extrusion Line

The JURRY telecom conduit extrusion line incorporates a fully integrated process loop designed to handle high-density polyethylene and rigid PVC formulations with uniform output. The line configuration features a high-efficiency single-screw extruder, a specialized co-extrusion die head, precision vacuum calibration tanks, multi-caterpillar haul-off units, and a planetary dust-free cutter.

Polymer Processing and Melt Homogeneity

The primary single-screw extruder utilizes a custom barrel profile and barrier screw geometry engineered specifically for telecom conduit resins. The drive system maintains stable torque across variable output speeds, preventing pressure fluctuations in the melt pump zone. Precise multi-zone temperature controls regulate thermal gradient along the barrel, ensuring full resin plasticization without thermal degradation.

Co-Extrusion Die Head and Co-Molding Integration

For HDPE silicon core pipes or multi-layer microducts, the die head design features optimized spiral distribution channels. The melt flow path minimizes shear stress and eliminates stagnation points. This structural balance maintains wall thickness uniformity across the pipe circumference, preventing weak points that could collapse under ground pressure.

Vacuum Calibration and Controlled Cooling

Directly following the die exit, the pipe enters a stainless steel vacuum calibration chamber. High-precision water ring vacuum pumps maintain accurate negative pressure, forcing the molten polymer outer boundary against calibrated cooling sleeves. Multi-stage spray cooling tanks progressively lower polymer temperatures, setting the physical dimensions while mitigating internal material stress.

Continuous Haul-Off and Dust-Free Cutting

The multi-caterpillar haul-off unit utilizes synchronized servo drives to maintain steady linear tension on the cooling pipe. Rubber track blocks distribute clamping force evenly along the pipe surface, preventing ovality deformation on thin-walled microducts. The downstream planetary cutter performs precise perpendicular cuts without generating plastic dust or internal burrs, preserving clean pipe ends for field joining.

Manufacturing Management, ISO 9001, and System Traceability

Equipment reliability relies directly on manufacturing standards and internal quality control systems. Operating out of a 40,000 square meter manufacturing facility with a team of over 200 employees, Shanghai Jurry Plastics Machinery Co.,Ltd maintains ISO 9001 quality management certification and CE compliance across its product machinery lines.

To maintain continuous batch-to-batch consistency for global client projects, JURRY executes over 90 percent of key component fabrication in-house. In-house machining of extruders, screw components, die head channels, and vacuum calibration tanks allows direct oversight over machining tolerances, metal heat treatments, and surface finishes.

Full in-house production ensures mechanical component traceability. Every steel forging used in a JURRY telecom conduit extrusion line undergoes dimensional verification and material testing prior to final assembly. This manufacturing approach ensures that equipment operating in client factories delivers predictable pipe dimensions, consistent ring stiffness, and verified inner wall smooth profiles across extended production runs.

Industrial Automation and Energy Optimization

Modern conduit manufacturing requires real-time processing oversight to maintain efficiency. As an established telecom conduit extrusion line producer, JURRY integrates industrial automation systems into every extrusion line configuration.

Centralized PLC control platforms monitor heater zone temperatures, melt pressure sensors, line speeds, and haul-off traction synchronously. The automated system continuously adjusts extruder screw rotation relative to caterpillar speed, maintaining constant pipe weight per meter even during ramp-up phases. Closed-loop feedback mechanisms immediately alert operators to thermal deviations, drastically reducing raw material scrap during line startups.

In addition to operational controls, energy efficiency remains an integral element of machine design. The application of optimized barrel insulation jackets, direct-drive servo motors, and frequency-controlled vacuum pumps minimizes power consumption across long production shifts. Lower thermal losses convert directly into reduced operational costs for pipe manufacturers without compromising melt quality or line output capacity.

Delivering Reliable Infrastructure Solutions Worldwide

With over 4,100 plastic extrusion installations delivered across more than 120 countries, JURRY brings extensive operational field data into continuous machine refinement. The company supports global pipe manufacturers through complete project life cycles, providing line layout design, custom die engineering, installation commissioning, and operator training.

By engineering machinery that turns complex polymer formulations into reliable subterranean pipe products, Shanghai Jurry Plastics Machinery Co.,Ltd strengthens global digital communication pathways. The performance of critical communication networks depends on hidden subterranean conduits; JURRY machinery ensures those underlying conduit components meet required specifications day after day.

To learn more about telecom conduit production lines and complete plastic extrusion machinery systems, visit .

About Us

JURRY has grown into a trusted leader in the industry worldwide, supported by a dedicated team of over 200 employees and operating across an expansive 40,000 square meters. We proudly deliver over 4,100 plastic extrusion solutions to clients in more than 120 countries.

Now led by the family's second generation, we remain dedicated exclusively to extrusion with craftsmanship. We are committed to upholding our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability as we strive to maximize efficiency, minimize energy consumption, and optimize comprehensive Industrial 4.0 solutions.

Looking to the future, we remain committed to driving technological advancements that not only enhance our products but also contribute positively to our industry and society.

Our vision is to lead the industry in sustainable practices while empowering our customers with solutions they need to succeed. Thank you for being a part of our journey.