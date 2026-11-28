EBILTECH (Jiangsu Ebil Intelligent Storage Technology Co., Ltd.) presents itself as a China Top Intelligent Storage Solution Manufacturer for global buyers who want ASRS, shuttle robots and warehouse racking from a single accountable partner. Headquartered in the Gaochun High-tech Economic Development Zone in Nanjing, the company is certified as a national high-tech and specialized innovative enterprise. It designs, manufactures, programs and integrates automated warehouses, and it reports delivering more than 30,000 warehouse projects for customers in over 120 countries.

Why Warehouse Automation Is Accelerating

The case for automated storage is stronger today than it was a few years ago. E-commerce growth, a rising number of SKUs, tighter delivery windows and persistent labor shortages are pushing operators to cut manual handling and improve real-time inventory accuracy. Industry research reflects this: several market studies forecast steady to double-digit annual growth for automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) through the early 2030s, although the exact size and growth rate depend on the source and how the market is defined.

Three trends stand out for buyers evaluating suppliers.

Density over footprint. Land and building costs keep rising, so operators want to store more in the same volume. Pallet shuttle systems, particularly multi-directional ones, have drawn attention because they offer flexible, high-density and scalable storage.

Software and digital integration. A modern warehouse is judged by its control software as much as its steel and motors. Warehouse management (WMS), warehouse control (WCS), robot control and digital twin tools are becoming standard expectations, and buyers prefer suppliers who can deliver them as one integrated package.

Cold chain and specialized industries. Food, pharmaceutical, automotive and new-energy sectors have distinct storage requirements, from deep-freeze temperatures to traceability. Analysts note that AS/RS designs are splitting into specialized configurations to meet them.

These shifts reward manufacturers that combine hardware, software and engineering services, which is exactly the model EBILTECH has built.

Core Advantage One: One-Stop Capability

EBILTECH covers the full project path. Its services include intelligent warehouse design, automated warehouse equipment manufacturing, warehouse software development, AS/RS project integration and global after-sales maintenance.

For a customer, this reduces coordination risk. Instead of separating racking, shuttles, cranes and software among different vendors, one company is responsible for how everything fits and performs together. When the design team, the factory and the software developers sit within the same organization, specifications can be aligned early and problems traced quickly.

Core Advantage Two: Self-Developed Software

The company's core hardware is matched with self-developed WMS, WCS, RCS and a digital twin platform. This software layer manages inventory, schedules equipment, coordinates robots and gives operators a virtual view of the warehouse.

Owning the software also matters for long-term support. Customers who need adjustments, integrations with ERP systems or new workflows can work with the same developer who created the platform. EBILTECH holds patents related to its WMS and WCS systems, which indicates ongoing investment in this area.

Core Advantage Three: Standards, Certifications and Intellectual Property

EBILTECH states that its products comply with European industrial standards and international certifications. Certificates listed by the company include CE marks for its stacker crane and several shuttle types, and it is a member of MHI. Its intellectual property portfolio includes 20 invention patents, 80 utility and product patents and 3 software copyrights, along with 5 government honor certificates.

For overseas importers and project owners, these credentials help during procurement and compliance reviews. They also signal that the company develops its own technology instead of reselling others'.

Core Advantage Four: Documented Quality Control

The company's service commitments describe a quality process that buyers can verify. Manufacturing and inspection of racking follow recorded procedures with detection data. Racks are packed and loaded according to industry standards or the factory's export standard after inspection. Materials come from domestic shelf-industry sources or internationally known brands, and contracts follow standardized sales contracts, with delivery on schedule as a stated aim. These are practical points that matter in large racking projects, where small quality gaps can become expensive at scale.

Main Products

EBILTECH's portfolio is organized around six areas.

Storage rack series. The company offers all kinds of automated storage racks designed for different load types and building layouts.

Shuttle robot system. Four-way shuttle cars and two-way shuttle cars move pallets or loads within dense rack structures. Four-way shuttles can travel in both directions on the rack level and between aisles, which gives flexibility in layout and throughput.

Stacker crane system. Automated stacker cranes handle storage and retrieval in high-bay warehouses, a proven choice for heavy loads and tall structures.

Clad racking warehouse. In this design, the racking forms part of the building structure itself, with cladding that creates the enclosure. It can reduce construction time and use space efficiently.

Smart storage solutions. These include long material and sheet storage systems for items such as profiles, pipes and plates that standard pallet racking handles poorly.

Storage software. WMS, WCS, RCS and digital twin tools tie the equipment together.

Applications and Customers

EBILTECH's systems serve food, cold chain warehousing, automotive, pharmaceutical, new energy and intelligent manufacturing industries. Each has its own priorities:



· Food and cold chain: high density, low-temperature operation and reduced energy use and product loss.

· Automotive: buffering, component storage and orderly supply to production lines.

· Pharmaceutical: controlled storage, accurate inventory and traceability.

· New energy: handling of heavy, high-value components and batteries. · Intelligent manufacturing: integration with production flow and material delivery.

The company's long-term customers include SAIC Volkswagen, LG Chem, Master Kong and Marina Bay Sands, spanning automotive, chemicals and batteries, food and hospitality. The company has also served global enterprises across more than 120 countries. These names reflect the breadth of environments in which its systems operate, from factory floors to large commercial facilities.

Low-Temperature Strength

One of EBILTECH's distinguishing capabilities is low-temperature warehousing. Its automated cold storage systems can operate in working conditions as low as -35°C, and they combine this with high-density storage. The company reports recognition from food industry clients in ice cream, frozen vegetables, and grain and oil sectors. Industry forecasts for cold storage construction also point to strong growth driven by automation and greener warehouses, which makes this a timely area of focus.

What Buyers Should Ask Any Supplier

As intelligent storage becomes mainstream, a few questions help buyers compare manufacturers:

1. Does the supplier make its own equipment, or is it a reseller?

2. Is the control software developed in house and supported long term?

3. Are certifications and patents verifiable?

4. Has the supplier delivered projects in comparable industries and temperatures?

5. Is after-sales maintenance available where the warehouse is located?

A manufacturer able to answer yes to all five lowers project risk significantly.

Looking Ahead

EBILTECH describes its vision as contributing to the industrial intelligence of mankind, and its business principle as customer first, honesty first. In practical terms, this means building warehouses with high space utilization, high automation and high digitalization. As more companies upgrade their logistics, the demand for suppliers who can deliver complete, reliable systems should continue to grow.

For more information about EBILTECH's ASRS, shuttle robot and warehouse racking solutions, visit the official website:

About us

EBILTECH (Jiangsu Ebil Intelligent Storage Technology Co., Ltd.) is a leading high-density intelligent warehousing solution provider and warehouse equipment manufacturer in China, certified as a national high-tech and specialized innovative enterprise. We offer one-stop services including intelligent warehouse design, automated warehouse equipment manufacturing, warehouse software development, AS/RS project integration and global after-sales maintenance.