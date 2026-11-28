MENAFN - GetNews)The 2026 Robotics Skills Competition concluded on November 26 in Longgang District, Shenzhen. Held under the theme“Skills Drive New Quality Productive Forces and Intelligence Opens New Horizons,” the event featured three tracks:“Smart Urban Governance” for public services,“Production Line Showdown” for dexterous industrial robots, and an OpenHarmony competition. The challenges drew on the skills needed in public services and precision manufacturing.

Participants attend a session showcasing the results of the 2026 Robotics Skills Competition.

At the session, representatives from government, businesses, universities and research institutions joined robotics professionals and competing teams from across China to discuss how to bring embodied intelligence into widespread practical use. They explored how robots could move from the lab to real-world workstations and contribute to the development of new quality productive forces.

Liu Jian, vice president of Xinhua News Agency, said Xinhua has long followed the development of China's robotics industry in its capacity as China's national news agency, a global news agency and a new type of think tank with Chinese characteristics. He expressed hope that participants would build on the competition to strengthen links among innovation, industry, investment and talent, and accelerate the development of an open, collaborative industrial ecosystem where people and robots work together.

Xu Hongli, deputy district mayor of Longgang, said the district is home to more than 800 AI companies and a total of 13,000 robotics companies, including robot manufacturers and businesses across the supply chain. She said Longgang aims to give innovators a place to test their technologies, connect them with suppliers and work alongside them as a long-term partner.

Of the 110 teams that competed, 39 received awards at various levels across the three tracks. The winners included teams from Qingsen Technology, South China Agricultural University and City University of Hong Kong (Dongguan).

About Us

Longgang's Artificial Intelligence (Robotics) Administration is China's first district-level agency dedicated to AI and robotics. It coordinates industrial policy, computing resources, real-world demonstration projects and services for businesses. Its work focuses on developing new quality productive forces, bringing robotics and embodied intelligence technologies from research into practical use, and fostering an AI innovation ecosystem that supports applications across the district.