EVANS, Colo. - Nov. 28, 2026 - Pierce homeowners building custom homes can get glass railings measured, built, and installed by one Northern Colorado shop. At Moffat Glass, we have handled residential glass since 1921, and we already provide glass railing installation in Pierce, CO for decks, stairs, balconies, and pool surrounds.

Pierce sits north of Evans on U.S. 85, and many homes there look out on open north Weld plains. Glass makes sense where the back of the house has a view. A glass railing keeps the deck safe without boxing in the mountains and open land behind it. The same clear look carries inside to stair runs and balconies, and outside to pool surrounds.

We install four railing systems, and the designer or homeowner usually picks one based on looks:



Frameless base-shoe, the structural system we install most

Post-and-clamp

Standoff, also called point-fixed Top-rail, also called capped

Our glass spec is simple:



3/8-inch tempered-laminated glass on interior runs 1/2-inch glass on exterior decks

Each railing job starts with an on-site measure at the home. We check post locations, panel sizes, code clearances, and the 4-inch sphere rule. Home guards stand 36 inches tall, or 34 inches along open stair sides. We cut and temper the panels in our Evans shop, and our own technicians do the install, never subcontractors. A final walkthrough covers panel alignment and hardware before we leave.

"Most of our railing jobs go in within one to two weeks of an approved measurement, because we don't wait on anyone else," said Eric Stern, owner of Moffat Glass. "We cut and temper the glass ourselves, so we check every edge before it leaves the shop. Then the same crew that knows the job puts it in. For a Pierce home with a view, that's what gets the railing right."

We have no project minimums and no trip charges for smaller or farther-out towns like Pierce. Homeowners can compare the four systems on our page for custom glass railings in Pierce. We are a member of the National Glass Association and the Greeley and Evans Chambers, and we hold an A+ rating with the BBB.

Request a free on-site measure and quote today from Moffat Glass. Call us or send the form, and we'll schedule your measure.

About Moffat Glass

Locally owned and operated since 1921, Moffat Glass handles residential and commercial glass across Larimer and Weld counties. Eric Stern bought the business in 2008. Today it runs out of an Evans headquarters plus the shop in Loveland, building shower enclosures, glass railings, mirrors, partitions and wine rooms, replacing window glass and insulated units, and installing storefront and heavy glass for commercial clients.