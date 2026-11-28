(MENAFN- GetNews) Jiangmen, Guangdong , China - November 28 , 2026 A technical guide to CE-marked panic exit devices and mortise locks for architects, specifiers, door hardware distributors and project buyers working under European requirements. Key Takeaways

· A panic device (EN 1125) provides free emergency exit, while a mortise lock (EN 12209) provides everyday locking and security.

· Choose a cross bar panic device for crowded public exits, and a touch bar panic device where a slimmer look is needed.

· Match the mortise lock function (passage, sash, classroom, night latch or anti panic) to what the door does every day. · Fire performance is proven on the whole door assembly under EN 1634-1, so always ask for CE documents and fire test reports. Choosing a panic device and a mortise lock for the same door is one of the most common hardware decisions in European buildings. The reason is simple: every door has to do two opposite jobs. They must let people leave quickly and without thought when something goes wrong, and they must keep people, property and information protected the rest of the time. In a fire-rated opening they must do a third job as well: stay closed and latched so that flame and smoke do not spread. No single product handles all of this well, which is why CE-marked panic exit devices and mortise locks are normally specified together. In practice, the answer is a coordinated pair: a panic exit device that governs how the door opens in an emergency, and a mortise lock that governs how the door behaves in everyday use. This article explains why that combination has become so common, what each product does, which European standards apply, and which practical problems the pairing solves. It also lists the points worth checking before you specify or purchase. Why Panic Devices and Mortise Locks Are Specified Together Escape Doors Must Open Without a Key or Prior Knowledge Building and fire regulations across Europe share one principle: people must be able to leave a building without delay, without a key, and without prior knowledge of how the door works. In a fire, smoke or crowd situation, occupants are stressed, visibility is poor, and many of them are visitors, pupils, patients or customers who have never used that particular exit. A conventional lever handle with a key-operated lock fails this test. Someone has to find the key, or know that a thumb-turn must be rotated before the lever will move. The history of building safety includes many incidents in which people were trapped at locked or obstructed exits. That history is the reason behind the escape-door standards that exist today. A panic exit device answers the problem directly. The user pushes against a bar, in the direction of escape, and the door opens. Nothing needs to be understood, found or unlocked. Why Exit Doors Still Need Security Security is the counterweight. An exit door at the back of a school, a hospital corridor or an office stairwell is also a point where unauthorised people could enter. Building operators need to lock the door from the outside, control who comes in, and keep it secure at night, while preserving free exit from inside at every moment the building is occupied. This is where the mortise lock comes in. A mortise lock sits inside the thickness of the door, in a pocket cut into the edge. Its steel case holds a latch, a deadbolt or both, and it works with a wide range of lever handles, escutcheons and cylinders. For doors that need a robust and repairable locking core, the mortise format has been the professional choice for decades, especially in education, healthcare, public buildings and commercial offices. Fire Doors Add a Third Requirement: Self-Closing and Latching Many escape doors are also fire doors. A fire door is a tested assembly, which includes the leaf, frame, seals, hinges, closer and lock. It is designed to hold back fire and smoke for a stated period. For that to work, the door has to close fully and the latch has to engage every time. Any hardware fitted to a fire door must therefore avoid weakening the door and must be suitable for use on it. This creates a design problem. The device must release instantly for escape, yet it must also re-latch reliably after every use, and it must do so on a door whose cut-outs and fixings have been evaluated for fire performance. Panic Device and Mortise Lock Types and Their Functions Panic Exit Devices: Touch Bar vs Cross Bar A panic exit device is a mechanical assembly fixed to the inside face of the door. It holds the door closed by engaging one or more bolts into the frame, and it releases when the user pushes a horizontal operating element. European practice recognises two main visual and functional styles. Cross bar panic device. The cross bar panic device uses a conspicuous horizontal bar that spans most of the door width. Users push anywhere along its length, so even someone who hits it with a hip, a trolley or a shoulder will release the door. This is the traditional form and remains the most intuitive for public buildings, assembly halls, sports facilities and any place where large numbers of people may reach the door at the same time. The bar is easy to see, easy to understand and tolerant of awkward pushes. Touch bar panic device. The touch bar panic device uses a slimmer operating element, often a flat or low-profile rail, that is released by touch or light pressure. Its lower visual impact fits well in offices, hotels, schools and glazed doors where the architect wants clean lines. Touch bar models are typically lighter in operation and are often chosen where aesthetics matter as much as function, although they still have to meet the same performance requirements as the cross bar. Both styles come in several mechanical forms: single-point latching for single leaf doors, two- or three-point versions with rods or cables, and versions for double doors, including vertical-rod devices on the inactive leaf. Common accessories include outside trims such as lever handles and pull plates, cylinder-controlled dogging to hold the latch retracted during busy periods in permitted situations, and alarm modules. The important point for specifiers is that the panic device and the lock are not rivals. The device provides the emergency exit function from inside. The lock, or its trim, provides the controlled entry function from outside. Mortise Lock Option: Passage, Sash, Classroom, Night Latch and Anti Panic A mortise lock is a lock cases that sits inside the door edge. Because the body is large and built from steel, it can combine several functions in one case and tolerate heavy use. The following types are the ones most often paired with panic hardware. Passage mortise lock. A passage mortise lock has a latch bolt operated by the lever on either side, with no locking function at all. It simply keeps the door closed but never locks it. It is typically used on internal circulation routes, corridors and common rooms where privacy or security is not required but a reliable latch is. On a fire door it also serves the essential purpose of holding the leaf in the closed position once the closer has done its work. Mortise sash lock. The mortise sash lock combines a latch bolt operated by the lever with a key-operated deadbolt. It gives a two-stage function: the door can be left on the latch for daily use or locked with the key for security. This is the standard format for office doors, entrance doors in many commercial buildings and rooms that need to be locked when unoccupied. It is also a frequent partner for a panic device on the secondary leaf or on a separate security door. Classroom mortise lock. A classroom mortise lock is designed for rooms where the teacher or staff member must be able to lock the door from the outside with a key, while people inside can always leave. The inside lever remains free, so the room is never an entrapment risk. Depending on the model, the outside lever is either locked or unlocked by the key. In modern schools, where lockdown procedures are a real planning requirement, this function lets staff secure a room quickly without having to step inside or reach for a separate bolt. Night latch mortise lock. A night latch mortise lock is built around a latch bolt that is key-operated from the outside, with a thumb-turn or lever inside. It is generally used on entrance doors and shop-front doors where the door needs to latch automatically when it closes, can be held open in daytime, and is secured at night. The latch locks automatically, which is useful for compliance, because the door cannot be left unlatched by mistake. Anti panic lock. An anti panic lock is a mortise lock designed so that the inside lever or the connected panic device can always retract the latch and the bolt, even when the outside is locked. In effect, the lock keeps the secure outside and the free-escape inside in a single body. It is the most direct way of making a conventional mortise lock behave in line with escape-route requirements, and it is commonly connected to a panic bar through a mechanical link or dedicated follower. Exact function names vary between manufacturers and countries, so buyers should always confirm the function diagram rather than rely on the name alone. Which Panic Device and Mortise Lock Go Together? The table below shows how the two product families are normally combined. It is a general guide, and each project still needs to be checked against its own requirements.

Application Panic device Mortise lock Function: Assembly hall, sports facility Cross bar/ Touch Bar panic device Anti panic lock Inside door: Inside door push bar to open Outside Door: Press the lever to open the door when the door is unlocked. When the door locked, using the key to unlocked the door, then press the lever to open the door Office stairwell, fire door Cross bar/ Touch Bar panic device Mortise sash lock Inside door: Inside door push bar to open Outside Door: Press the lever to open the door when the door is unlocked. When the door locked, using the key to unlocked the door, then press the lever to open the door School corridor classroom door Cross bar/ Touch Bar panic device Classroom function mortise lock Inside door: Inside door push bar to open Outside Door: Press the lever to open the door when the door is unlocked. When the door locked, using the key to unlocked the door, then press the lever to open the door. The latchbolt was auto blocked when the door closed. School main exit Cross bar/ Touch Bar panic device Night latch mortise lock(with dummy outside lever) Inside door: Inside door push bar to open Outside Door: Using the key to unlocked the door, The latchbolt was auto blocked when the door closed. Internal circulation door Cross bar/ Touch Bar panic device Passage mortise lock Inside and Out side door: Could open the door at any time

The key idea is that the panic device manages the emergency escape function, and the mortise lock manages everything else.

European Standards: EN 1125, EN 12209, EN 1634 and CE Marking

Standards turn a general promise of safety into measurable, repeatable evidence. Five references matter most for this product combination: EN 1125, EN 179, EN 12209, EN 1634-1 and the CE marking framework.

EN 1125 and EN 179: Panic and Emergency Exit Device Standards

EN 1125 covers panic exit devices operated by a horizontal bar. It applies to doors on escape routes in places where the people using them may be unfamiliar with the exit and may panic. EN 179 covers emergency exit devices operated by a handle or push pad, and is intended for situations where users are familiar with the exit, such as staff-only areas.

The practical rule is simple. In public or mixed-use buildings, where there is a risk that users will rush, push or fail to understand a handle, the panic device under EN 1125 is the appropriate choice. A building owner or fire engineer should decide, as part of the risk assessment, which standard applies to each door.

EN 1125 classifies devices by a coded designation covering the category of use, durability, door mass, fire suitability, safety, corrosion resistance, security and the type of operating element. Reading this code is useful, because it states the product's tested limits. A device tested for a given door mass or number of cycles must not be silently applied to a heavier door or a more demanding environment.

EN 12209 (EN12209): The Mortise Lock Standard

EN 12209 (often written EN12209) covers mechanically operated locks, latches and locking plates for doors. It sets requirements and test methods for strength, durability, security and function. It uses a classification code that describes the category of use, durability, door mass, suitability for fire and smoke doors, safety, corrosion resistance and security. The code allows an architect to compare one mortise lock against another on a common basis.

For mortise locks, EN 12209 is the main reference for demonstrating that the lock body, the latch and the bolt will perform their stated duty over the product's life. This applies to the passage mortise lock, the mortise sash lock, the classroom mortise lock, the night latch mortise lock and the anti panic lock alike. The standard also underpins the CE marking of locks that are placed on the European market as construction products.

One point is often misunderstood. EN 12209 verifies the lock as a component. It does not by itself prove that a lock is suitable for a particular fire door. That evidence comes from fire testing, discussed next.

EN 1634-1 (EN1634): Fire Resistance Testing and CE Fire Rated Claims

EN 1634-1 (often written EN1634) is the European fire resistance test method for door and shutter assemblies. It tests a complete door assembly, including its hardware, in a furnace under a standard temperature curve. The result is a classification under EN 13501-2, such as E (integrity) or EI (integrity and insulation), followed by a time in minutes, for example EI 30 or EI 60.

Two consequences follow, and both matter for specifiers.

First, fire performance belongs to the whole assembly. A lock or panic device is not simply fire rated in isolation. It is accepted for use on a fire door because it was installed on a tested door and because the test evidence, or an extended application based on it, covers the planned configuration. The leaf material, the size, the cut-out for the lock case and the number and position of fixing points all affect the outcome.

Second, the label CE Fire rated, as often used in product literature, should be read carefully. A manufacturer who uses this term is normally saying that the product has been CE marked under the relevant harmonised standard and has also been tested as part of a door assembly to EN 1634-1, or is suitable for use on fire doors with a stated rating. The buyer should always ask for the test report or classification report and check that the tested door resembles the one on site.

EN 1634-1 sits alongside other fire-related requirements. The door must be self-closing, which usually means a CE-marked door closer to EN 1154, and the latch must engage fully. Both the panic device and the lock must therefore leave the latch free to operate under the closer and must not rely on hold-open features that would defeat compartmentation in a fire.

CE Marking for Door Hardware

The CE mark shows that a product conforms to the applicable European requirements and that the manufacturer takes responsibility for it. For door hardware, CE marking is based on harmonised standards, including EN 1125, EN 179 and EN 12209, supported by factory production control and, for products that require it, third-party certification. The manufacturer issues a Declaration of Performance listing the declared characteristics.

A CE mark is not a quality grade, and it is not a guarantee that the product suits every door. It states that declared performance has been verified. The specifier still has to match that performance against the project: the door mass, the expected use frequency, the environment and the required fire rating.

National Requirements Beyond CE

Some countries add national rules on top of the European standards, such as additional security certification, accessibility requirements for lever height and operating force, or specific school and healthcare guidance. Specifiers working across borders should check these separately, because CE conformity and national acceptance are not always identical.

Problems Solved by Combining Panic Devices with Mortise Locks Free Exit with Controlled Entry

Without a coordinated pair, buildings often resort to improvised solutions: chains, padlocks, add-on bolts or doors that are left unlocked. These measures either threaten life safety or compromise security. With an anti panic lock or a panic device combined with an appropriate mortise lock, the door keeps a key-controlled secure outside while keeping an unconditionally free inside. Both goals are met by design, rather than by staff discipline.

Fire Compartmentation on Escape Doors

A fire door that is propped open or whose latch fails to engage is ineffective. A tested panic device and a tested mortise latch working with a certified closer give a repeatable close-and-latch cycle. Because the hardware has been evaluated on a door tested to EN 1634-1, the designer can show that the assembly as installed follows the tested configuration. This reduces both fire risk and approval risk.

Clear Operation for Unfamiliar Users

When an escape door uses a lever with a key cylinder, people hesitate. A cross bar panic device or a touch bar panic device tells the user exactly what to do. The bar is wide and visible, and a push anywhere along it releases the door. This clear operation is what makes a panic device suited to places where users are unfamiliar with the building.

Multiple Door Functions from One Hardware Family

A building seldom has only one type of door. A school may need classroom doors that can be locked from the corridor, passage doors between common areas, night-latched entrance doors, and panic-equipped exits. Using mortise lock bodies from one family, with matching levers and compatible cylinders, helps the facilities team manage keying, spares and maintenance. A single supplier relationship also makes it easier to keep documentation consistent across the project.

Durability in High-Traffic Buildings

Doors in schools, hospitals, transport hubs and shopping centres are used thousands of times per month. The classification codes in EN 1125 and EN 12209 include durability grades, tested by repeated operation cycles. Specifying hardware with a durability class matched to the actual use frequency reduces breakdowns and callouts, and it means that escape functions are less likely to be compromised by worn components.

Faster Approval and Lower Liability

When the paperwork is in order, such as the Declaration of Performance, the test reports and the classification reports, building control and fire authorities can approve the doorset more quickly. Specifiers are protected from the argument that unsuitable hardware was chosen. Owners are protected from the possibility that a door will fail inspection after installation, which is the most expensive stage at which to find a problem.

Specification Checklist for Panic Devices and Mortise Locks

The following questions help to avoid the most common mistakes.

1. Who uses the door? If the public or untrained users will rely on the exit, choose EN 1125 panic hardware. If only trained staff will use it, EN 179 may be acceptable, subject to the risk assessment.

2. What does the door need to do every day? Decide which mortise function applies: passage, sash, classroom, night latch or anti panic. Check the function diagram, not just the name.

3. Is the door a fire door? If yes, confirm the required rating, such as EI 30 or EI 60, and ask for the EN 1634-1 test or classification evidence for the specific door type, leaf thickness and hardware combination.

4. Does the classification code match the project? Check the door mass, use category, durability grade and corrosion resistance against the building and its environment, including coastal or humid locations.

5. Is there a closer? A fire door that cannot self-close does not meet its purpose. Check that the closer is CE marked and compatible with the lock and panic device.

6. Are the CE documents available? Request the Declaration of Performance and certificates for each component, and keep them in the project file.

7. Is installation covered? Even the best hardware can fail if cut-outs are wrong or fixings are missing. Follow the manufacturer's installation instructions and the tested door specification precisely.

8. Are there local rules? Check national requirements on accessibility, security certification and sector-specific guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between a touch bar panic device and a cross bar panic device?

Both release the door when pushed in the direction of escape. A cross bar panic device uses a wide, highly visible bar and suits crowded public exits. A touch bar panic device uses a slimmer rail operated by lighter pressure and suits offices, hotels, schools and glazed doors where appearance matters.

Should I use EN 1125 or EN 179 on an escape door?

EN 1125 applies where users may be unfamiliar with the exit or may panic, such as schools, public buildings and shops. EN 179 applies where users know the exit and the door, for example staff areas. The final choice belongs in the building's risk assessment.

What is an anti panic lock?

An anti panic lock is a mortise lock that can always be released from the inside, by the lever or a connected panic device, even when the outside is locked with a key. It combines a secure outside with a free escape route.

What does EN 12209 cover?

EN 12209 covers mechanically operated locks, latches and locking plates. It sets requirements and test methods for strength, durability, security and function, and it supports the CE marking of locks.

Does CE marking mean a lock or panic device is fire rated?

Not by itself. CE marking confirms declared performance under the relevant harmonised standard. Fire resistance is shown by testing the complete door assembly to EN 1634-1, so ask for the fire test or classification report that matches your door.

Can a mortise lock be used with a panic device on a fire door?

Yes, provided the combination is covered by fire test evidence for that door type, the latch engages on every closing, and the door has a CE-marked self-closing device. Confirm this with the manufacturer's test documents before installation.

When is a classroom mortise lock the right choice?

Use it where staff must lock a room from the corridor with a key while the people inside can always leave. The inside lever stays free, so the room is never an entrapment risk.

With the demand for panic exit devices combined with mortise locks does not come from fashion or from a sales trend. It comes from a persistent design challenge: one door has to be a safe exit, a secure boundary and, in many cases, a fire barrier. Each of these roles has a different logic, and each is governed by a different part of the European standards framework.

The cross bar panic device and the touch bar panic device deliver the emergency escape function in line with EN 1125. The passage mortise lock, mortise sash lock, classroom mortise lock, night latch mortise lock and anti panic lock deliver daily control and security, supported by EN 12209. Fire performance is shown by testing the full door assembly to EN 1634-1. CE marking ties these elements together by documenting what has been verified.

For specifiers and buyers, the most useful approach is to treat the door as a system rather than as a list of parts. Define who uses it, what it must do each day, what it must do in an emergency and what fire performance it needs. Then choose hardware that has been tested and documented for exactly that purpose. Done this way, the pairing gives building users a door that opens when they need it to, locks when it should, and closes when it must.

This article is general technical information. Product classifications, test coverage and national requirements vary, so always confirm details against the current standards, the manufacturer's test reports and the requirements of the relevant authority.

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