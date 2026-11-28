Jacksonville, Pulaski County, Arkansas, USA - Nov. 28, 2026 - War may end when a soldier leaves the battlefield, but its influence can continue through relationships, families, cultures and the choices that shape an entire lifetime. Author and U.S. Army veteran Gary Wayne Gray explores that wider human story in his three-book series: The Vietnamization of PVT Gray: Tiger Tooth, The Vietnamization of PVT Gray: The Curse of the Emerald Green Jade Necklace and The Vietnamization of Private Gray: The American Kisaeng Club.

Drawing heavily on military experience, cross-cultural relationships and life after service, Gray presents a deeply personal narrative that reaches beyond conventional accounts of the Vietnam era. Gray enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968 and served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1972 with the 93rd Engineer Battalion before receiving later assignments in the United States and Korea. His life would eventually include public service, counseling, education and teaching in South Korea.

The journey begins with Tiger Tooth, which introduces readers to a young Gary arriving in Vietnam and gradually encountering a country that becomes far more to him than a military assignment. Amid the realities and uncertainty of wartime service, his relationship with Thui and her Vietnamese family develops into one of the book's emotional centers. By the time Gray prepares to leave Vietnam with his wife, he describes the country as a second home and the Tiger Tooth charm he wears as a lasting reminder of Vietnam and the family he is leaving behind.

The closing chapters of Tiger Tooth also create the bridge to the second book. Before Thui leaves her homeland, her mother places an emerald green jade necklace around her neck, a family heirloom passed through generations and asks her to protect it until it can eventually be passed to her own daughter. The couple's arrival in Illinois then marks the beginning of a different struggle: adapting to an unfamiliar country, family environment and social culture.

The Curse of The Emerald Green Jade Necklace shifts the focus from surviving wartime Vietnam to surviving the complicated process of building a multicultural family in America. The book identifies itself as an account of a war bride's assimilation and follows Gary and Thui as they attempt to balance Asian and American cultures within their marriage.

For Thui, assimilation is never simply a matter of adopting a new way of life. She worries about homesickness, language, discrimination, unfamiliar social customs and how to become part of American society without losing the Vietnamese identity she values. The jade necklace becomes a powerful connection to the home she left behind. As misunderstandings accumulate, the necklace also becomes connected to mistrust within the marriage, demonstrating how an object filled with family meaning can become entangled with unresolved emotional wounds.

The journey expands again in The American Kisaeng Club. Moving further into Gray's civilian and post-military years, the third book broadens the story to include Korean women, war brides, relationships, migration, economic survival and the cultural history surrounding the Kisaeng tradition. Gray describes the book as an exploration of service, emotional labor, resilience and female agency as those qualities take new forms in the modern West.

Across its 23 chapters, the book follows Gray through civilian life, employment, Hawaii, Alaska, relationships and the continuing emotional pull of the people who shaped his earlier years. Its concluding scenes return to questions that run through the entire trilogy: whether love can survive separation, whether trust can be repaired and whether two people carrying years of emotional history can truly begin again.

Together, the three books offer readers more than a story about military service. They chronicle a life changed by Vietnam and examine what happens when war intersects with love, immigration, marriage, cultural identity, parenthood, separation and memory.

Gary Wayne Gray's trilogy will appeal to readers interested in Vietnam-era narratives, military life, war-bride experiences, multicultural relationships, Asian-American history, memoir-inspired storytelling and the long-term human consequences of war.

About the Author

Gary Wayne Gray is a U.S. Army veteran whose career began in 1968. In addition to his military service, his life has included work in public service and human services as well as higher education and teaching abroad. He earned a bachelor's degree from Warner Pacific University and a master's degree in counseling from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. His experiences in Vietnam, Korea, the United States, education and community service inform the cultural and personal perspectives explored throughout The Vietnamization of Private Gray series.

The Books Are Available Now

Book One - The Vietnamization of PVT Gray: Tiger Tooth Amazon:

Book Two - The Vietnamization of PVT Gray: The Curse of The Emerald Green Jade Necklace Amazon:

Book Three - The Vietnamization of Private Gray: The American Kisaeng Club Amazon: