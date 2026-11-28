Centella Asiatica Extract

But what makes Centella Asiatica Extract valuable, and what should buyers know about its composition and quality?

-p Is Centella Asiatica Extract?

Centella asiatica is a plant traditionally used in various regions of Asia. Its extract is produced by processing selected plant materials to obtain specific botanical compounds.

The composition of the extract depends on factors such as the plant material, extraction method, and processing conditions. Therefore, different Centella Asiatica Extract products may have different specifications and active compound levels.

What Are the Main Active Compounds?

Centella asiatica is known for several important triterpenoid compounds, including:



Asiaticoside: A naturally occurring triterpenoid saponin.

Madecassoside: Another major triterpenoid saponin found in Centella asiatica.

Asiatic Acid: A triterpenoid compound related to asiaticoside. Madecassic Acid: A triterpenoid compound related to madecassoside.

These compounds are commonly used as marker components when evaluating Centella asiatica extracts.

Common Applications of Centella Asiatica Extract

Centella Asiatica Extract



Skincare and Cosmetics: Used in creams, lotions, serums, and other cosmetic formulations.

Dietary Supplements: Included in certain botanical supplement formulations, depending on applicable regulations. Personal Care Products: Used in products developed around botanical and plant-based ingredients.

Its suitability for a particular product depends on the extract specification, intended use, and local regulatory requirements.

How Is Centella Asiatica Extract Made?

The production process generally involves several steps:

Selection and inspection of raw plant materials.Cleaning and preparation of the plant material.Extraction using a suitable solvent and process.Filtration and concentration.Drying and final processing.Quality testing and packaging.

The exact process may vary depending on the desired extract type and target specifications.

How to Evaluate Centella Asiatica Extract Quality

When choosing a Centella Asiatica Extract, buyers should pay attention to:



Active compound content: Check the declared levels of asiaticoside, madecassoside, or other specified markers.

Testing methods: HPLC is commonly used to analyze relevant marker compounds.

Purity and safety: Review appropriate testing for contaminants and microbiological quality.

Product specifications: Check appearance, solubility, moisture, and other relevant parameters. Batch consistency: Confirm that quality specifications are maintained between batches.

A clear specification sheet and reliable test documentation can help buyers make informed decisions.

Conclusion

Centella Asiatica Extract is an important botanical ingredient valued for its characteristic triterpenoid compounds and wide use in cosmetic and other formulations. Understanding its active components, extraction process, and quality specifications helps manufacturers and buyers select an extract that meets their product requirements.

About Us

Shaanxi Ruiwo Phytochem Co., Ltd. a high-tech manufacturing enterprise, is dedicated to research and development, production and sales of natural plant extracts, Active monosour, Ingredients. We has been committed to providing steady supply of products and innovative services to customers in industries of global pharmaceutical, health care, cosmetics and so on.