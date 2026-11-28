Pakistan's Masood Afridi Wins Gold And Bronze At GTF Asian Taekwondo Championship 2026
Afridi won gold in the power breaking competition and bronze in the fighting category.
Athletes from 29 countries participated in the championship, where Afridi competed against players from various countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar.
Afridi is also the Secretary General of the Pakistan Global Taekwondo Federation. He credited his sponsors, coaches, family and the prayers of the Pakistani people for his achievement.
His success in securing two medals at the international championship is a proud achievement for Pakistan and its sporting community.
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