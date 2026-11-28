MENAFN - Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: Police have identified the suspects involved in the murder of NADRA Deputy Director Fahad Khan and have mobilized special teams to arrest them.

According to police, Fahad Khan was killed near the NADRA office in Hayatabad Phase 5 on November 6, 2026. The investigation is underway under the supervision of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar.

Police said CCTV footage, geofencing, call data records and other scientific and technical methods were used to identify the suspects.

Investigators said a family land and property dispute involving the victim had been ongoing for nearly 70 years, with several incidents reported in the past over the same dispute. Police are investigating this aspect along with other possible motives behind the murder.

Police have conducted search and targeted operations in Kafoor Dheri and adjoining areas to arrest the suspects. Checkpoints have also been established at entry and exit points of villages in Regi, with security checks intensified.

According to police, the investigation has also been extended to other districts and provinces, while special teams are conducting operations at different locations to arrest the suspects.