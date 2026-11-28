MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made this statement on Facebook.

"It is painful to recall. It is impossible to forgive. And there are simply no words to convey the tragedy of the pain and suffering that Ukrainians were forced to endure, first in 1921, 1922 and 1923. Then, during the darkest years of 1932–1933, the Holodomor genocide. And finally, in 1946–1947, the famine, when it seemed that, after the horrors of the Second World War, such crimes would certainly never happen again,” Zelensky emphasised.

According to him, all this affected children, women and men alike with equal ruthlessness. Millions of innocent and murdered people, whom the totalitarian system condemned to starvation. Mercilessly and deliberately. Simply because they were Ukrainians.

“Hatred and the desire to destroy the Ukrainian people – Moscow has inherited all of this and once again made it part of its policy. We are once again witnessing the same Russian intent to wipe out Ukraine and the Ukrainians, using the most brutal methods, which the Kremlin has cold-bloodedly honed over the years since the Holodomors, on our people and other nations. And everywhere on Ukrainian soil where Russia has invaded, there is now no life. And once again we are standing up to the Kremlin's monsters; once again we are defending ourselves against a Russia that has not changed in the slightest and is bringing death, disaster, total hatred and danger to Ukraine, Europe and all free peoples,” the President emphasised.

As Zelensky noted,“We must stand united in this struggle. And today, at 4 pm, our candles of remembrance will be lit in our windows across Ukraine and everywhere on the planet where Ukrainians live. This will be a light of tribute to all the innocent victims of the Holodomor.”

In his view,“as long as we keep this flame alight, the memory of them will not fade. As long as we do this, we know: they sought to destroy us, to exterminate us, to subjugate us. They failed. They wanted to hide the truth from us and silence these terrible crimes forever. They failed. They wanted to confuse us, mislead us, make us doubt, forget or forgive them. They failed. And they never will.”

“Eternal memory to all the innocent victims!” emphasised Zelensky.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomors on 38 November.

Ukraine commemorates victims offamines

This day of remembrance is observed annually on the fourth Saturday in November, in accordance with presidential decrees of 1998 and 2007.

In total, Ukrainians endured three Holodomors in the 20th century: those of 1921–1923, 1932–1933 and the famine of 1946–1947. The most devastating was the famine of 1932–1933 – it is this event that is referred to as the genocide of the Ukrainian people, perpetrated by the Stalinist regime.

Photo: Office of the President