MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (NNN-Xinhua) -- A welcome ceremony for giant panda Ran Ran from China was held at Brussels Airport on Saturday morning, marking a new chapter in cooperation between China and Belgium on giant panda conservation and research, reported Xinhua.

Ran Ran, a nine-year-old female panda, will be transferred to Pairi Daiza, a zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, where she will join Xing Hui, a male panda.

Li Yan, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Belgium, said at the ceremony that giant pandas had always held a special place in the friendship between China and Belgium.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and Ran Ran's arrival is a gift celebrating their friendship.

Eric Domb, founder and chairman of Pairi Daiza, said the 12-year partnership had given Belgian children wonderful childhood memories.

He also paid tribute to China's efforts to protect giant pandas and their habitats.

In February 2014, two giant pandas, Hao Hao and Xing Hui, arrived in Belgium under a 15-year bilateral cooperation agreement.

During her stay at Pairi Daiza, Hao Hao gave birth to three cubs: Tian Bao and twins Bao Di and Bao Mei.

The three pandas born in Belgium returned to China in December 2024, followed by their mother, Hao Hao, in December 2025 for medical treatment.

With Ran Ran's arrival, Pairi Daiza will once again be home to a pair of giant pandas.

--NNN-XINHUA